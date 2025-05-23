Man arraigned in teen girl sex assault case

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 22-year-old man was granted $6,500 bail yesterday after being accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl on four separate occasions over the past month.

Renard Rolle appeared before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs, charged with four counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Prosecutors allege the incidents took place in New Providence between April 22 and May 18.

Rolle was not required to enter a plea. His case is expected to proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

As part of his bail conditions, Rolle must be fitted with an electronic monitoring device and report to the Central Police Station every Monday by 7pm.

He is scheduled to return to court on September 11 for potential service of the VBI.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould served as the prosecutor.