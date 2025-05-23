Man charged with unlawful sexual intercourse with 11-year-old girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 33-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday after he allegedly molested an 11-year-old girl earlier this year.

Ric’cardo Taylor was arraigned on a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse and two counts of indecent assault before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.

The defendant allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with a young girl in New Providence sometime between June 1, 2024 and February 6.

The defendant is further alleged to have inappropriately touched the same underaged girl sometime between June 1, 2024 and October 31, 2024, and of again touching the same girl inappropriately sometime between November 1, 2024, and February 6.

The accused was not required to enter a plea. He was informed that his matter will proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was also told of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

The defendant will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is potentially served on September 11.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould served as the prosecutor, while Calvin Seymour represented the defendant.