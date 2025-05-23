ORG criticises lack of public information on disclosures calling for urgent reforms

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Organisation for Responsible Governance (ORG) is once again criticising the lack of information on which public officials met or missed this year’s financial disclosure deadlines, saying it highlights persistent flaws in the system and reinforces the need for urgent reforms to improve transparency and accountability.

Matt Aubry, ORG’s executive director, said yesterday that late filings have been a persistent problem across multiple governments and commissions. He added that the lack of updates on this year’s disclosures shows the system still does not work as it should.

Nearly three months after the March 1 deadline, there is still no new timeline for officials to submit their mandatory disclosures. The Public Disclosures Commission has yet to reveal how many have complied.

In April, Bishop Victor Cooper, the commission’s chairman, told The Tribune that although officials continue to submit disclosures, he could not provide an exact number. He noted that some public officers have requested extensions.

Mr Aubry said ORG has called for updates to the law to simplify filing and make the process more transparent. He stressed that the public wants assurance disclosures are submitted on time and that potential conflicts of interest are addressed seriously.

He suggested the Public Disclosure Act be updated to allow simpler digital filings and that an independent body, such as an Integrity Commission, report to Parliament on disclosure status.

“The good news,” he added,” is that both the government and the opposition have recognised the system’s flaws and have shown some willingness to fix them. This is an opportunity for all sides to work together and put a stronger, more transparent process in place — one that supports both accountability and good governance. This is also an opportunity for members of the public to reach out to their elected representatives and encourage them to fix the system.”

Bishop Cooper has previously downplayed the commission’s role in publishing disclosures, stating that while the commission prepares reports, it does not have the authority to publish them in the Gazette, suggesting that responsibility lies with the prime minister and opposition leader. However, the Public Disclosure Act clearly requires the commission to publish a summary of declarations once reviewed.

The law also mandates the commission to report non-compliance to the prime minister and opposition leader, who may escalate the matter to Parliament, the attorney general, or law enforcement.

Last year, Bishop Cooper revealed that 90 percent of parliamentarians met the March 1, 2024, deadline, but acknowledged several senators and senior officials had not complied. The names of non-compliant officials were never disclosed.

Under the law, non-compliance can lead to fines of up to $10,000 or imprisonment for up to two years.

Bishop Cooper has also previously blamed delays on the commission’s office being inaccessible and facility issues, including mould, which affected processing. He confirmed last month that the commission is now temporarily operating from the Cabinet Office.