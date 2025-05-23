Sports calendar May 23

NATIONAL AQUATHLON/TRIATHLON

THE Bahamas Triathlon Association has announced that its 6th Aquathlon/Triathlon National Championships is scheduled for from May 24-25 in Jaws Beach.

The event is open to all athletic levels. For more information, interested persons can visit bahamastriathlon.org.

TRACK

OPEN HOUSE

THE Blue Chip Athletics is slated to hold its Open House Invitation on Saturday, May 31 from 9-11:30am at the Queen’s College campus.

The competitors will get a chance to show off their skills in discus, shot put, javelin and the hammer throws. Interested persons are urged to contact coach Corrington Maycock at 395-6381, coach Quell Harris at 818-2095 and or coach Acaci at 445-3915 for more information.

YOUTH TRACK CLASSIC

ST Barnabas Anglican Church is scheduled to hold its third annual Youth Track and Field Classic on Saturday at the Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

The meet is expected to get underway at 10am with competition in the under-17, U15, U13, U11, U9 and U7 for boys and girls.

WOMEN’S GOLF DAY

THE Flamingo Women’s Golf Association is scheduled to hold its second annual Women’s Golf Invitational Tournament at the Bahamas Golf Federation’s Nine-Hole Golf Range at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

The event is scheduled for May 30-31.

Interested golfers can call 422-3744 or email flamingowomensgolfclub@gmail.com

CYCLING NATIONALS

THE Bahamas Cycling Federation has announced that its 51st national road championships is all set to take place from June 6-7 in Mount Thompson, Exuma.

The registration closes at 12am on June 2, 2025.

BASKETBALL

12th BOWLES

CAMP

The International Basketball Association Bahamas will host its 12th annual Denykco Bowles Elite Skills Basketball Camp at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium.

Under the theme “Developing Champions on all levels,” the co-ed camp for boys and girls will run from June 23 to July 19.

For more info, interested persons can contact 466-0049 or email ibabahamaspamthers@gmail.com or log into info info.ibsbsshamas.

BASEBALL

NPBL OPENING

THE New Providence Baseball League is slated to begin its senior baseball league on Sunday at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium.

The league plans to start at 2pm with the official opening ceremonies, followed by the first game of the season.

Association president Jeff ‘Sangy’ Francis revealed that they are expecting to feature at least five teams in the league

BASEBALL

ANDRE RODGERS SENIOR NATIONALS

THE Bahamas Baseball Association is set to hold its Andre Rodgers Senior National Baseball Championships June 6-9 at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium.

During the championship, the BBA will honour Feed ‘Papa’ Smith for his contribution to the sport as a player/coach and administrator over a number of years.

SOFTBALL

THOMPSON/WILLIAMS MEMORIAL SLOW PITCH TOURNAMENT

THE Friends for Life Committee will host a joint Paul ‘Dingus’ Thompson and Cornelius ‘Money’ Williams Men and co-ed slow pitch invitational tournament over the Labour Day and Whit Monday holiday weekend, June 5-9.

The event will be staged at the Grand Bahama Sporting Complex softball field in Freeport, Grand Bahama and is expected to feature teams from Eleuthera, New Providence, Grand Bahama and the United States of America.

For more details, interested persons can email friendsforlife242@gmail.com

PEACE ON DA STREET FAMILY NIGHT

PLANS are underway for the staging of the Peace on Da Streets’ Basketball Classics’ Road to 30 years of existence.

The event, being organised by the Hope Center under the theme “Shooting hoops instead of guns,” will be held from July 14-19 at the Michael ‘Scooter’ Reid Basketball Center.

The highlight of the event will be the Family Night, scheduled for Sunday, July 20 at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium when the finals in all of the divisions will take place, starting at 3pm. There will also be the Mr Ship It Three-point shootout and the Joe’s Slam Dunk Contest.

The night will conclude with the exciting Clergy versus Politicians match-up.

Lots of prizes, including round trip tickets, will be up for grabs.