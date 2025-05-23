Woman alleges officer offered to dismiss traffic tickets if she had sex with him

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN testified that a police officer offered to dismiss her outstanding traffic tickets in exchange for sex.

The 32-year-old complainant gave her testimony before Justice Renae McKay as Constable Shaquille Williamson appeared in court on a charge of attempted procuration. He has denied the allegation.

The woman told the court that she and a male companion were at Yamacraw Beach on July 5, 2023, when they were allegedly approached by Williamson, who was in uniform. She claimed the officer suggested she could avoid arrest for unpaid traffic tickets if she agreed to have sex with him.

Police were later called to the scene and reportedly discovered that Williamson’s body camera had been switched off.

An officer testified that they noticed the device was inactive because other officers on scene had their cameras running.

He said the police control room remotely activated Williamson’s body cam after realising it was off.

Tamika Roberts is prosecuting the case.