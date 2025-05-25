15-year-old boy accused of murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 15-year-old boy was remanded into custody on Friday after he was accused of the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Elroy Rolle on William Lane earlier this month.

The teenage defendant, whose name is being withheld due to him being a minor, was arraigned on a charge of murder before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr.

The defendant’s guardian was present for his arraignment.

Prosecutors allege that the defendant and an accomplice ambushed and shot Elroy Rolle as he exited a residence on May 2.

Rolle was pronounced dead at the scene. The culprits reportedly fled the scene on foot.

Elroy Rolle worked at Aquapure and had recently visited Exuma to explore a business opportunity.

The accused was not required to enter a plea at that time. He was informed that his matter will proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was also told of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

The defendant will be remanded to the adolescent unit Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is potentially served on August 28.