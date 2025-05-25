Accused 'shot man involved in fatal stabbing'

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN faced court on Friday accused of attempting to kill someone at a bar in Dorsette Alley last month - with the victim in the incident having allegedly stabbed and killed someone at the same bar earlier that night.

Miguel Fox, 29, was arraigned on a charge of attempted murder before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Prosecutors allege the defendant attempted to shot and kill 38-year-old Darius Burnside during an altercation at Swingers Bar and Lounge on April 17.

Burnside was grazed to the chin and was successfully treated for his injuries in hospital.

Burnside has also been arraigned on a charge of murder for an incident that happened earlier that same night.

Burnside allegedly fatally stabbed Derrick Smith about the body and to the neck with a knife at 10.21pm on April 17.

Smith reportedly ran to his residence and collapsed outside his door where he succumbed to his injuries.

The defendant was not required to enter a plea at that time. He was informed that his matter will proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was also told of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

The defendant will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is potentially served on August 21.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.



