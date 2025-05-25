Attorney quizzes WSC employee on 'conflict of interest' in trial

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AS testimony resumed on Friday in the ongoing trial of Adrian Gibson and others, a defence attorney sharply questioned a Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) employee about her roles at the company, raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Dian Saunders-Adderley, who formerly served as WSC’s Risk and Legal Affairs Senior Manager and was also a member of the corporation’s Internal Control and Compliance (ICC) unit, was pressed on whether she could lawfully provide legal advice to the board while holding an auditing-related position.

Damian Gomez, KC, lead defence attorney, suggested that under standard internal auditing practices and the principle of separation of duties, it would be unethical for her to fulfil both functions.

“I put it to you that if you were doing that, you would be breaching the conflict of interest policy related to auditing,” Gomez said.

In response, Mrs Saunders-Adderley insisted that while she did not advise the general manager directly, her ICC responsibilities permitted her to offer legal input on contracts and related matters.

Earlier, Mr Gomez questioned whether she was ever formally employed by the corporation as counsel or attorney. Saunders-Adderley replied that her job title was clearly listed as Risk and Legal Affairs Senior Manager and said the position had been publicly advertised with specific duties outlined.

The defence also scrutinised her legal qualifications, confirming she was called to the Bahamas Bar Association in 2016.

In another line of questioning, Mr Gomez claimed that Mrs Saunders-Adderley had requested leave from the corporation to pursue further studies. She corrected him, claiming she had asked only for flexi-time.

Mr Gomez further suggested that Saunders-Adderley previously stated her job had been taken and given to someone else.

She denied this, clarifying that Mr Gibson had informed her directly that she could no longer perform legal work for the corporation. She added he suggested that everyone takes instructions, including him.

During Friday’s cross examination, Mr Gomez asked why she was “attacking” his client, but Mrs Saunders-Adderley denied the accusation, responding that it was, in fact, the attorney who was attacking her.

Gibson, a former executive chairman of WSC, has been on trial since November 2023, along with Elwood Donaldson Jr, former general manager Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson, and Jerome Missick. The charges involve contracts awarded during Gibson’s tenure.

The defence team includes Mr Gomez, Murrio Ducille KC, Geoffrey Farquharson, Raphael Moxey, Ian Cargill, Bryan Bastian, and Ryan Eve. Representing the Crown are Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier, Cashena Thompson, Karine MacVean, and Rashied Edgecombe.