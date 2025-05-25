Police investigating Grand Bahama drowning

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

GRAND BAHAMA Police are investigating the apparent drowning of a Caucasian man, believed to be in his 60s, near Deadman’s Reef in West Grand Bahama on Friday.

According to initial reports, officers received a call around 9am that a man had drowned on a beach in the West End area. Upon arrival, they were informed that the man had been snorkeling when he began experiencing difficulties in the water.

The victim was pulled ashore but was unresponsive. Emergency Medical Services responded and performed an examination but found no signs of life.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the man was a visitor to the island. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

This incident marks the second drowning reported in West Grand Bahama this month. On May 10, 17-year-old Elvinson Saintilmar tragically drowned while swimming with friends in waters off Bayshore Road, Eight Mile Rock. He was swept away by strong currents.

The incidents highlig the critical importance of water safety and caution when swimming or snorkeling in open waters.