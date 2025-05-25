Teacher accused of molesting two students

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 52-year-old teacher was remanded to prison on Friday after he was accused of molesting two underaged female students in Exuma over the last two years.

David Cecil King was arraigned on two counts of indecent assault before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs.

Prosecutors allege that King inappropriately touched a 12-year-old girl in the art classroom of LN Coakley High School in Moss Town, Exuma sometime between May and June 2023.

King is further alleged to have inappropriately touched another 15-year-old female student at 8.50am in Moss Town on January 20.

The accused was not required to enter a plea at that time. He was informed that his matter will proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was also told of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

King will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is potentially served on September 9.

