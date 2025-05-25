Teenager accused of armed robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old man was remanded to prison on Friday after he was accused of robbing two women at gunpoint earlier this month.

Meguel Feaster was arraigned on a charge of armed robbery and two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to put another in fear before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Feaster allegedly threatened Destinique Moss and Stephanie Parotti with a handgun on May 14 in New Providence. During this same incident, the defendant allegedly stole Ms Moss’s iPhone 13 which was valued at $500.

The accused was not required to enter a plea at that time. He was informed that his matter will proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was also told of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

Feaster will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is potentially served on August 21

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.