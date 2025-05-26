Cartwright criticised as he may switch constituencies

BY LEANDRA ROLLE

AMID speculation that St Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright may be eyeing another constituency, some constituents, including Free National Movement supporters, say they had no plans to back him regardless, claiming he has become less visible since rising within the party’s ranks.

Residents told The Tribune yesterday that Mr Cartwright started off as an active and engaged MP but has been since less frequently since becoming FNM deputy leader.

They claimed he no longer holds frequent constituency meetings as he once did and expressed frustration at being given the “run around” to meet with him.

“He doesn’t have nothing for the people. He’ll promise the people saying he coming around like Christmas and Easter and never showed up.” said one resident, who identified herself as Tasha.

When contacted by The Tribune yesterday, Mr Cartwright acknowledged that while some residents may wish for a more visible presence, he remains accessible to those who seek him out.

He also pushed back against claims of neglect, saying he remains active in the area and pointing to several community initiatives, including a feeding programme, backyard farming project and a recent Mother’s Day giveback.

He added that his constituency office is open daily and that he holds meetings regularly.

“There is always an expectation of constituents wanting to see their MP, some would say as much as they can and we try to do that and I accept that,” he said. “That is part of the business that I’m in, but along with being visible, I’m also accessible. “

Still, some residents said many of Mr Cartwright’s promises — including efforts to help the unemployed find jobs, repair dilapidated homes, and build bathrooms in inner-city areas where some households still lack proper toilet facilities — have gone largely unfulfilled.

One long-time resident, who identified herself as Faith and said she campaigned with the FNM, accused Mr Cartwright of turning his back on supporters.

She acknowledged that while the FNM is not currently in government, Mr Cartwright could still offer greater support.

“You can’t turn your back on persons who was there for you from day one and then thinking that okay, it’s okay and it’s cool, I will always have their support because we are FNM, yes,” she told The Tribune yesterday.

“Yes, we might be FNM, but we know good treatment or bad treatment and so not just because we’re FNMs, you can treat us any kind of way.”

However, her criticism of Mr Cartwright’s performance was not shared by the FNM constituency association’s acting chairman, Mr Enthian, who defended the MP’s involvement in the community.

He noted that the concerns raised by a few so-called supporters do not reflect the views of the majority or what has been observed on the ground.

Mr Enthian said Mr Cartwright remains active in the area, regularly hosting initiatives and continuing to campaign there.

In response, Mr Cartwright said he has been doing his best to assist residents wherever possible.

He acknowledged that infrastructural deficits have been a longstanding issue in the constituency and noted that successive governments have worked to address them.

He added that some of these challenges are long-term, but efforts are ongoing as they continue to engage with the government to ensure they are resolved.

Regarding the rumours about Mr Cartwright, Mr Enthian said the association has not received any indication that he does not intend to seek renomination for St Barnabas.

However, he added that if those reports prove true, the association will continue its work regardless.

“As you know, some things are politics and they say what they have to say but as far as I’m concerned, him running in a different area, I haven’t heard none of that as yet and he’s still active in the area,” he told The Tribune.

For his part, Mr Cartwright declined to confirm or deny speculation about his political future, only saying that he remains committed to his duties as MP for St Barnabas.

If anything changes, he said, constituents will be informed.

“There’s also a lot of rumours,” Mr Cartwright said, “but the FNM has not made an announcement as soon as these processes come to a conclusion, obviously the public will know but I’m focused on representing the people of St Barnabus, who I’ve been representing from 2017.”

Some constituents have expressed doubt that Mr Cartwright could retain the seat if he remains the candidate, while others called the race a toss-up, pointing to the increased visibility of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) aspirant Michael Halkitis in the community, once considered a PLP stronghold.

However, residents were unified on one point — if the FNM plans to run a new candidate, that person needs to start campaigning immediately.

“If he is planning to leave although he’s a sitting MP for the area, now they need to send whoever they want to send now, because they will only cause that person get cut a**, said one FNM supporter, who asked to remain anonymous.”

“Cause my thing is – you already do bad and now somebody else coming to try clean up, ain’t nobody want to be hearing that no six months before election.”