Ecologist calling for greater environmental safeguards

A Bahamian ecologist is calling for greater environmental protection of marine resources in the central Exumas given their “unique and exceptional coastal environment” that aids the climate change fight.

Alannah Vellacott spoke out after spending a day diving and assessing the conditions of marine life around Sampson Cay, the site of a proposed development by Yntegra to construct a Rosewood hotel that calls for substantial dredging and the potential disruption of wetlands and thriving coral reefs.

“Sampson Cay, located in the Exuma Cays, presents an exceptional and unique coastal environment due to the proximity and connectivity of vital marine ecosystems: Seagrass beds, coral reefs, mangrove creeks and deep ocean waters. This rare juxtaposition provides a dynamic and productive habitat for a diverse array of marine life and plays a crucial role in the health and sustainability of the region’s biodiversity,” said Ms Vellacott.

“The coral reefs, particularly the large, healthy colonies of bouldering coral species observed, indicate a pristine environment and suggest possible resilience to climate change. These reefs are essential for coastal protection and fisheries, sustainability and tourism, main industries of The Bahamas.”

Ms Vellacott said The Bahamas is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change, despite being home to the most extensive seagrass beds in the world.

“By championing seagrass beds, The Bahamas demonstrates its commitment as a global leader in conservation. Given The Bahamas’ initiative to enter the blue carbon market, protecting these ecosystems can mitigate the effects of climate change on the country, potentially providing a source of hurricane relief funds,” she said.

“Seagrass beds, in conjunction with neighbouring mangrove ecosystems, store a large amount of carbon per unit area compared to other ecosystems. The deep ocean connected to these ecosystems supplies cool, nutrient-rich water that promotes life, regulates temperature in the shallow bay providing relief from temperature rise, helps mitigate coral bleaching and provides a connection for larger marine life for feeding, breeding and shelter.”

The north bay of Sampson Cay is at the centre of a dispute between Yntegra, whose plans involve dredging two large marinas and a supply dock in waters with seagrass and coral reefs. Save Exuma Alliance (SEA), a growing alliance of businesses, neighbouring islands and residents, has joined forces to protect the Central Exuma cays and lobbying for sustainable development.

Amongst SEA’s members are Staniel Cay Yacht Club, Makers Air, Embrace Resorts, Hattie Cay, Over Yonder Cay, Little Major’s Spot, Staniel Cay Adventures, Turtlegrass Resort & Island Club, Wild Tamarind Cay, Bahama Boyzz Adventurezz and Flying Pig Cafe.

Ms Vellacott maintained that Sampson Cay’s north bay ecosystem should remain undisturbed to facilitate further study and conservation.

“The marine life observed further underscores the ecological significance of Sampson Cay. Hundreds of juvenile queen conch were documented, a threatened species vital to Bahamian culture and economy, which highlights the importance of conserving these nursery areas to support long-term population sustainability,” she said.

“The sightings of at least three juvenile green turtles and 35 spotted eagle rays in a nearby high-current, sandy-bottom area affirms the critical role of these interconnected habitats in fostering endangered species and maintaining the ecosystem’s pristine condition.”

Nearly 2,200 people have signed the petition urging a halt to the proposed Yntegra & Rosewood Hotel plan calling for its modification.