Govt signs $1.4m deal for vehicles to aid against public health threats

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

DEALS worth more than $1.4m was signed on Friday to acquire 31 vehicles to help improve health services.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville said the deal would particularly help to tackle infectious diseases, especially in the Family Islands.

The ministry signed two official contracts valued at $1,447,823.80 for the procurement of 31 vehicles—21 trucks and ten SUVs. The contracts, awarded to Bahamas Bus and Truck following a competitive bidding process, are funded through an Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan facility aimed at strengthening the nation’s defence against public health threats.

“These vehicles would significantly enhance our service delivery throughout the public health care system, particularly in our surveillance unit and contact tracing,” said Dr Darville during a press conference on Friday. “We are allocating these vehicles to assist with the process of quickly identifying, assessing and responding to infectious disease and surveillance, particularly in our family islands.”

He said the vehicles will improve the ministry’s mobility and response capabilities, especially in isolated communities across the Family Islands.

“We find ourselves now with these vehicles in a better position to do so,” he said. “There is the need for these vehicles and the contract amount is $1,447,823.80.”

Dr Darville expressed his gratitude to the IDB, the ministry’s team members, the Project Execution Unit, and Bahamas Bus and Truck.

Shirley Gayle, IDB country representative, said: “This is indeed a moment that represents significant progress in this project that we have been managing with the Ministry of Health. These investments are going to strengthen the capacity of the health system to prepare and respond to health emergencies and disaster risks, including pandemics.”

She also noted that the financing, supported by an EU grant, will help upgrade clinics and healthcare facilities in New Providence and across the Family Islands.

“Today’s contract signing symbolises a shared commitment to improving the lives of the citizens and strengthening the capacity of the health care system to provide access to quality, essential health care services and access to safe, effective, quality and affordable, essential medications and vaccines for all residents,” said Ms Gayle.

She added that the vehicles will be distributed across the Family Islands, including Grand Bahama, Bimini, Abaco, Eleuthera, Andros, and Exuma.