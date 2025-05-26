Major victory for junior doctors as new industrial agreement signed

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunmedia.net

AFTER years of frustration and stalled negotiations, junior doctors have scored a major win with the signing of a new five-year industrial agreement between the Bahamas Doctors Union (BDU) and the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) on Friday.

The deal follows heightened tensions in the healthcare sector, which culminated in a two-day strike in January. Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Obie Ferguson had warned that at least 14 unions were prepared to join a nationwide strike after three years of unmet demands. However, the industrial action was led primarily by healthcare workers pushing for better health insurance, overtime pay, and fair compensation.

Healthcare union members have previously said the government made them feel easily replaceable.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville said the agreement reflects the PHA’s recognition of the evolving needs of medical professionals. He noted it includes salary increases for BDU members, with additional increments in years three, four, and five—ensuring physicians are fairly compensated for their critical role.

BDU President Dr Camille Glinton-Thompson described the new agreement as a “milestone” following what she called a three-year battle to meet the needs of junior doctors. She said the union’s previous agreement expired in 2018. Dr Glinton-Thompson also thanked Mr Ferguson for standing by the BDU during difficult times.

One of the union’s key demands was for junior doctors to be compensated for overtime.

Asked whether this issue had been resolved, Dr Glinton-Thompson said, “Yes.” She explained that the new agreement contains “verbiage” to support overtime payments.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis had previously said that overtime payments could not be justified without a proper time-tracking system. He noted some healthcare workers had resisted calls for a time-tracking system, which made it difficult for the government to approve overtime demands.

Dr Keva Thompson, deputy managing director at PHA, said the issue of swiping in had long been a contentious one for both physician unions. However, she said the unions and the PHA, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labour, have now approached the matter in a “mature and reasonable manner.” She confirmed that the swipe-in issue has been resolved with the implementation of the Oracle system.

Other benefits in the agreement include improvements to group medical insurance and maternity provisions.

The BDU represents approximately 350 junior doctors.

Funding for the financial commitments under the new agreement will be provided by the Ministry of Finance.

Dr Darville called the signing monumental, saying it is always difficult when physicians are uncomfortable, and he is pleased the agreement has brought relief.

Minister of Labour and Public Service Pia Glover-Rolle said the agreement is retroactive from 2021 and will remain in effect until 2026. Mrs Glover-Rolle said it reflects the government’s ongoing commitment to fair and productive labour relations.

When asked about the state of labour relations in the country, she described them as “stable”.

Officials did not disclose the exact salary increases but said doctors were pleased with the outcome.