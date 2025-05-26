Man dies after abdominal injuries in 'suspicious' case

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 26-year-old man who died in hospital after presenting with abdominal injuries has sparked a police investigation into what authorities are calling a suspicious death.

According to police, the man first sought treatment at Rand Memorial Hospital on Saturday, May 17, shortly after 8pm for abdominal injuries. He was discharged and sent home.

Three days later, on Tuesday, May 20, around 7pm, he was rushed back to the hospital by Emergency Medical Services due to severe complications and required emergency surgery. However, he died while in hospital.

Police said the circumstances surrounding the injuries remain unclear and investigations are ongoing. They are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist with the inquiry.