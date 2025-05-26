Over 100 boats take part in Full Throttle Poker Run

More than 100 boats took part in the Bahamas Powerboat Club’s Full Throttle Poker Run earlier this month.

The contest took place on May 3, from Nassau to Great Harbour Cay in the Berry Islands, bringing together thousands of boaters and guests.

“This event is about what boating means to The Bahamas and the economic opportunity it creates for our Family Islands,” said John Pinder, Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Tourism, a sponsor for the third consecutive year. “The Poker Run promotes our marine tourism in a way that’s fun, safe, and impactful.”

The weekend was filled with highlights, from a helicopter-guided route that took the fleet out of Nassau Harbour to $10,000 in cash prizes for the top three poker hands. This year’s winners were: first – Captain Byron Knowles, second – Captain Mark Cartwright, and third – Captain Peter Pickstock.

New to the event this year was a safety initiative: each registered captain received a custom inflatable life vest, part of a broader push to encourage responsible boating.

Sponsors of the 2025 event include the Ministry of Tourism, Grey Goose, Island Link, Bay Street Marina, Hurricane Hole Superyacht Marina, and Bahama Water Toys & Tours. The event also received international support from partners such as Speedboat Magazine and Tommy Gunn Media.