Students in US told ‘be vigilant’

BY LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

UNITED States Ambassador Wendall Jones is urging Bahamian students studying in the US to remain vigilant but not fearful as the Trump administration moves forward with an education ban targeting international students at Harvard University.

“We believe that Harvard has a very good reputation, and we’d like to see more Bahamians who are able to take advantage of opportunities at Harvard without any pressure or any concern of being of being deported or harassed,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “So, we are concerned, and we are monitoring the situation.”

His comments come amid growing concern following the Trump administration’s recent move to revoke Harvard’s certification to enrol foreign students.

Harvard has since filed a lawsuit challenging the ban as unconstitutional, and a federal judge has temporarily blocked the move pending the outcome of the case.

The proposal has placed some foreign parents and students in a “wait and see” mode and reignited broader concerns about the stability of US immigration policies affecting international education.

Yesterday, Ambassador Jones acknowledged the public concern and encouraged Bahamian students and their families to closely monitor the situation.

He said he does not believe the policy will stand and expressed optimism that the courts would ultimately block it.

Ambassador Jones added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is also keeping a close eye on the development.

Meanwhile, officials are also advising students to consider enrolling at other universities unaffected by the sanctions, or to consider deferring their studies for a year.

“I think we should monitor the situation - Bahamians and their parents should monitor the situation,” he added. “I don’t think it’s going to stand. I don’t see how the courts here in the United States would allow that particular policy to stand, but we have to be vigilant so that we are able to react if the policy is allowed, but we are very optimistic that that particular policy would be reversed.”

Dr April Finlayson, a Bahamian Harvard graduate and assistant lecturer at Harvard, also voiced concern about the ban.

She said one of the university’s greatest strengths is its cultural diversity and warned that even temporarily losing that would be a significant blow.

“It is worrisome because that’s something that you really have to experience, to know and understand,” she said.

She warned that restricting international students would not only harm the institution but diminish the overall learning environment.

“What makes the workplace strong, what makes any team important, is being able to have a wide range of perspectives, backgrounds, demographics in every shape and form, and by cutting out such a huge demographic, is truly a disservice to all involved,” she added.

It is not clear if any Bahamians are currently studying at Harvard, but The Tribune understands that at least one Bahamian was planning to begin studies there this fall.

Harvard has warned that if the action is upheld, the university will be unable to admit new international students for at least the next two academic years.