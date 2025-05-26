Two dead in separate traffic accidents

TWO people have been killed in traffic accidents over the weekend, with police investigations ongoing into the incidents.

A woman in her late 20s is dead after a car crash near Malcolm Road early yesterday morning.

Police said she was driving in a grey Mazda west shortly after 1am when she collided with a white Honda travelling in the opposite direction at the junction of Malcolm Road and Emmanuel Drive.

She died at the scene. Paramedics treated the other vehicle’s occupants for their injuries. Their conditions remain unclear.

Police believe speed may have been a factor, based on the extent of the damage.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, officers received a report of an early morning accident in Andros.

Shortly after 2am, police responded to the scene of the accident in the area of Driggs Hill, South Andros, where they found an unresponsive man near a damaged motorcycle and a utility pole.

Medical personnel were called to the scene but could find no signs of life.