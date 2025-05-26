Union chief ‘satisfied’ on Grand Lucayan workers

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A trade union leader says he is “satisfied we have something to go to the workers” at the Grand Lucayan with following talks with the Prime Minister over how the staff transition will be handled.

Obie Ferguson KC, the Trades Union Congress (TUC) president, who represents the Bahamas Hotel Managerial Association (BHMA) and its middle management members at that resort, told Tribune Business he met Philip Davis KC on Monday over how workers’ rights - including severance, benefits and employment contractual terms - will be dealt with following the property’s sale to Concord Wilshire.

While giving few details on what was discussed ahead of his media briefing today, the union chief signalled that the Prime Minister had provided enough detail to suggest the workers will be taken care of in the transition from Lucayan Renewal Holdings, the Government-owned special purpose vehicle (SPV) that holds the hotel, to the developer’s Ancient Waters Bahamas subsidiary.

“I had a meeting with the Prime Minister. He set up a meeting for me,” Mr Ferguson told this newspaper. “It was discussed what the arrangements were on Monday. He made a commitment to me, and there were discussions and information was provided. I will make that available on Monday morning [today].

“Suffice it to say we had the meeting, discussions occurred and information was provided. I am satisfied that, at the end of the day, we have something to go to the workers with.” When companies, and their assets, are acquired and sold, staff are normally paid their due severance and other benefits before either being hired by the new owner or made redundant.

Mr Ferguson confirmed he represents around 91-92 middle management members of the BHMA at the Grand Lucayan, which he estimated also employs around 200 non-managerial workers. He voiced optimism that the Government’s deal with Concord Wilshire will “take off” and prove “a major injection of economic vitality for Grand Bahama”.

“If it becomes reality as it’s being portrayed, I think that it will be a major injection of economic vitality for Grand Bahama; certainly the employees at the Grand Lucayan, the Port Lucaya Marketplace and Freeport as a whole,” the TUC president said. “All the other vendors, all the workers, will be better off.

“It’s a major injection of capital investment in that region, and once it becomes finalised we will say some more things about it. Right now, we understand it’s an agreement. Once we can see things look like its ready to take off, the TUC will support that.”

Mr Ferguson suggested that the economic boost from the Grand Lucayan’s redevelopment, if it occurs as billed, will positively impact all the teachers, Customs and Immigration officers that the TUC represents in Grand Bahama.

“We are pleased with the announcement, and we hope things will take off, and we’re going to work with the Government in ensuring this thing becomes a reality. The workers are pleased,” Mr Ferguson added.

The Grand Lucayan’s sale, purportedly for a $120m purchase price, includes the 56-acre beachfront resort along with the adjacent 160-acre Reef Golf Course. Its redevelopment has been billed as an $827m project by Concord Wilshire, the Miami-headquartered developer and purchaser.

The developers say the revived property will feature seven major resort components, including three new hotel buildings and branded timeshare units. Other features include a 35-acre cruise destination open to all cruise lines and guests, a 25,000 square foot indoor/outdoor casino, the conversion of the Reef Golf course to a 160-acre Greg Norman signature golf course, and a 16-slip mega-yacht marina.

Construction is expected to begin within 90 days of obtaining the necessary permits and approvals. The project will be rolled out in phases, creating 1,320 construction jobs and 1,750 permanent positions once the resort is fully operational.

Mr Ferguson, meanwhile, stressed that the TUC and wider labour movement plan to renew their push for a $90 per week, or 34.6 percent, increase in the present minimum wage to $350 as it is “too difficult” and “almost impossible” to live on $260 per week due to the cost of living crisis.

“We have over 200,000 workers in this country. Our obligation, our significant obligation, is to look after and protect them,” the TUC chief told Tribune Business. “That’s the reason we stress the livable wage. The minimum wage, it’s too difficult for the average Bahamian to live on $260 per week.

“We’re not trying to disrupt or interfere with anyone’s programme. It’s almost impossible. Very, very difficult. We say we should look at a minimum of $350 per week. We’re going into this Labour Day, and that’s going to be an issue with the workers of this country, and it’s going to be an issue for the TUC.

“We’re not fighting anyone; we’re fighting for the working people. We have to do what’s reasonable, nothing personal. We take into consideration the workers of The Bahamas, that’s the first thing, and then we look at the further interests of all the Bahamian people, because whatever we do it will have an affect on the workers and the majority of the people,” Mr Ferguson added.

“We look after the interests of the workers of this country, and that’s what we’re doing. We will not do anything that damages the economy.”