‘Victory for industrial harmony’ over junior doctors’ salary deal

Some 300 junior doctors within the Bahamian public health system will benefit from a newly-signed five-year industrial agreement after their previous pay deal expired some seven years ago.

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and the Bahamas Doctors Union’s (BDU) latest industrial agreement will be retroactive to 2021, thus meaning it will expire in 2026 and a fresh set of negotiations will be required soon.

Dr Michael Darville, minister of health and wellness, said the agreement will strengthen the partnership between the union, its members and the PHA and improve the working environment for healthcare providers. This, he added, will ensure Bahamians receive quality medical assistance.

The minister said the agreement includes salary increases for all union members plus an additional increment to ensure they are fairly compensated. “This agreement today reflects the PHA recognition of the evolving needs of medical professionals in the healthcare system, ensuring fair, competitive working conditions for our staff members,” said Dr Darville.

“This agreement includes salary increases for all Bahamas Doctors Union members with additional increments in year three, four and five, ensuring physicians are fairly compensated for their critical role in the healthcare delivery system.”

Dr Darville said the required funding will be allocated by the Ministry of Finance and not pulled from the PHA’s own budget. He added that the 2025-2026 Budget, set to be presented this week, will incorporate the salary increases.

“Funding is always an issue, and this is one of the reasons why the Ministry of Finance was involved with the financial components associated with the agreement,” said Dr Darville.

“Now that this agreement is behind us, the resources will be allocated from the Ministry of Finance to ensure that the commitments are met. And so, as we move into the new Budget allocation, I’m certain that this was taken into consideration and we are definitely in a position to live up to our obligations.”

The BDU represents more than 300 junior doctors across the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and Department of Public Health. The BDU and the Government have been locked in negotiations for months after their previous agreement expired in 2018. The agreement is retroactive from 2021 and will expire in 2026.

Pia Glover Rolle, minister of labour and the public service, said the agreement’s signing is a “victory for industrial harmony” and will improve labour relations in the public healthcare system.

“There have been prolonged delays and numerous rounds of negotiations, but we stayed at the table thanks to the support of the labour relations union unit of the Ministry of Labor and Public Service. So today marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to ensuring fair and productive labour relations, specifically within our public health system,” said Mrs Glover-Rolle.

“Today’s signing is not only a victory for industrial harmony, but also our renewed commitment to better healthcare delivery for our Bahamian people. So, we’re grateful for this partnership. Again, I congratulate both parties, and we look forward to continue harmonious relations.” The agreement also includes changes to the doctors’ group medical insurance and allowances for overtime payments.