$35m MoU aimed to tackle food security

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sustainable Technology Limited (STL) and global farming leader UrbanKisaan to launch a $35m hydroponic farming initiative—a move officials hailed as a turning point in reducing the country’s long-standing reliance on food imports.

The six-year project will establish five state-of-the-art hydroponic farms on New Providence, Grand Bahama, Abaco, Andros, and Cat Island. The government will contribute $1.2m to the $35m venture.

At yesterday’s signing ceremony, held at a New Providence farm site, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said farming in The Bahamas has traditionally been seasonal, which limits its sustainability.

He underscored the importance of achieving food security as a small island developing state and also recalled the uncertainty during the COVID-19 pandemic, when global food supply chains were severely disrupted.

Mr Davis said that initiatives such as those unveiled yesterday “assures us that we are well on the way to ensuring that those events, if were to occur again, we need not to be so concerned about the risk of us being unable to eat”.

He added that the project will help reduce the country’s carbon footprint, a critical benefit for The Bahamas, which is among the nations most vulnerable to the effects of climate change.

Agriculture and Marine Resources Minister Jomo Campbell described the MoU as a key step toward modernising agriculture and securing the country’s food supply.

He said The Bahamas currently imports over 90 percent of its food, leaving it exposed to global supply chain shocks and price volatility.

He said the initiative would support skills development and training programmes to empower Bahamians to become leaders in agriculture. It will also integrate advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence, to boost food production.

Tianna Roberts, STL’s chief operating officer, acknowledged the challenges in getting the project off the ground but described the effort as worthwhile.

She said the facility symbolises a promise that, through STL’s partnership with UrbanKisaan, they remain committed to delivering food security solutions.

The initiative will be carried out in three phases: phase one will cover feasibility, design, permitting and financing.

Phase two involves manufacturing, logistics, construction and installation, while phase three focuses on operation and knowledge transfer.

Upon successful completion of phase three, the ministry will assume full ownership of the farms.

STL is a 100 percent Bahamian-owned company committed to addressing national challenges, including food security.

UrbanKisaan, based in India, is recognised as a global leader in vertical farming. The company has implemented advanced agricultural systems in multiple countries. Its proprietary technology allows year-round crop production using minimal water and land—an ideal solution for island nations facing climate and resource constraints.