AML seeks to minimise disruption to schools as demolition begins

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

NEARLY six weeks after a fire destroyed two of its stores, AML Foods Limited has begun demolition and debris removal at its Solomon’s Old Trail and Cost Right locations, with the process expected to take up to 90 days.

In a press statement released yesterday, the company said it is working closely with relevant government departments and authorities to ensure the project stays on schedule and causes minimal disruption to nearby schools, businesses, and residential areas.

The company added that priorities will be given to accessing and removing any organic matter remaining in the building.

The move follows a plea from the Ministry of Education for swift action from the company amid concerns about a persistent stench impacting two nearby public schools - RM Bailey Senior High and CH Reeves Junior High.

Acting Director of Education Dominique McCartney-Russell recently confirmed to The Tribune that several staff members at the affected schools reported feeling ill due to the odour, with some requiring medical attention and being sent home.

AML Foods vice-president of marketing and communications Renea Bastian previously said clean-up efforts were delayed by police and insurance investigations.

The company noted that access to the site was restricted for about four weeks following the April fire while investigations were carried out.

Once granted access, AML solicited contractor bids and secured the necessary permits and approvals, allowing work to begin yesterday.

“Our team responded incredibly quickly to this issue—they secured quotes, obtained approvals, and began work within two weeks, at the same time as we managed our other locations and launched our newest store in Eleuthera.” AML Foods’ CEO Gavin Wathchorn said.

Mr Watchorn added that the company remains committed to transparent communication and responsible progress as it moves forward with cleanup and future rebuilding efforts.

Yesterday’s demolition prompted the early closure of RM Bailey and CH Reeves schools. Nassau Christian Schools also advised parents and guardians to collect students in Grades 1–11 by noon. However, students sitting BGCSE exams remained on campus, with exam rooms relocated to a separate building.