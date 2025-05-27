Bahamas Baptist University College officially launches nurse and pharmacy programmes

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

BAHAMAS Baptist University College (BBUC) officially launched its Licensed Practical Nursing and Bachelor of Pharmacy programmes on Monday.

A total of 71 students are currently enrolled—33 in the pharmacy programme and 38 in nursing.

The launch took place during the BBUC’s 30th anniversary celebration and was attended by Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville, who praised the initiative as both “historic and strategic”.

“COVID-19 exposed our healthcare system and showed the urgent need for well-trained professionals,” Dr Darville said yesterday. “There is massive recruitment of our healthcare workers by developed countries because of their competence and adaptability. Forty nurses leaving the country at once is a major issue. We must act.”

Dr Darville highlighted the current shortage of approximately 476 nurses in the system, 170 of whom are needed in specialised areas, as well as a shortage of 100 pharmacists nationwide. He emphasised the importance of training Bahamians locally to ensure sustainable healthcare delivery across the country, especially in remote family islands.

The Licensed Practical Nursing programme offers a pathway to the Registered Nurse qualification, allowing students to transition into a Register Nurse programme directly. Students also have the opportunity to earn an associate degree in health science upon completion. The programme includes clinical rotations at local hospitals and clinics to equip students with hands-on experience.

Dr Darville also commended Dr Theresa Adderley-Smith, president of BBUC, and former Director of Nursing Gina Dean for helping to design the programme in alignment with national needs and international standards.

Dr Adderley-Smith said: “We are not waiting for an opportunity. We are building it. Today we launch programmes that will shape the future of healthcare in The Bahamas.”

BBUC has also introduced associate degrees in health information technology, occupational therapy, physical therapy, medical laboratory technology, surgical technology, and radiologic technology. In addition, the university is preparing to launch a Bachelor of Science in meteorology and atmospheric science—one of the few such programmes in the Caribbean.

Dr Darville also noted that the Ministry of Health and Wellness has allocated over $1m to fund full scholarships for 50 nursing students and 25 health informatics students at BBUC.

“Talk is cheap—money buys land. And this government is putting its money where its mouth is,” he said.

Dr Darville concluded by affirming the government’s commitment to expanding healthcare training nationwide, including programmes at the University of The Bahamas, the Public Hospitals Authority Academy, and other accredited institutions.

“Every country is facing a healthcare worker shortage. Our goal is to prepare The Bahamas for 21st century healthcare with Bahamian professionals leading the way.”