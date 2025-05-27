‘Beheaded’ Dad buried on beach

BY LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A FATHER was brutally killed and dismembered in Acklins on Sunday - with two of his sons in custody assisting police with their investigations.

The incident shocked the normally peaceful community and left residents reeling over the horrifying manner of his death.

Police did not report the incident until late last night, classifying it as a missing person’s case.

However, a senior officer confirmed the killing to The Tribune.

The victim was identified as 51-year-old Shawn Ferguson.

Ferguson was reported missing after he was last seen around 10pm on Sunday.

Residents, who spoke to The Tribune on the condition of anonymity, said concerns grew when Ferguson’s mother realised he had not returned to the family-run auto business on Sunday night.

She reported his disappearance to police yesterday, prompting a widespread search across the island.

Officers later made a gruesome discovery — Ferguson had been decapitated, with his head and body found in separate bags.

The Tribune understands police found the remains buried on a beach in Mason’s Bay, Acklins.

Officials confirmed two males are in custody.