Campbell: Golden Yolk programme expected to begin production in final quarter this year

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

AGRICULTURE Minister Jomo Campbell says efforts to get the Golden Yolk programme up and running are progressing, with egg production expected to begin in the final quarter of the year.

The $15m programme, launched February 2023, aims to reduce the country’s food import bill by $12.5m and achieve 100 percent local egg production.

However, criticism has grown over the programme’s apparent delays, especially as Bahamians continue to face high egg prices in stores.

Free National Movement (FNM) leader Michael Pintard has previously questioned where the funds allocated for the Golden Yolk programme have gone and why the government has yet to deliver on its promises.

Yesterday, Mr Campbell attributed delays to the involvement of multiple ministries, international partners, supply chain challenges, and disruptions in transshipment from US docks.

When asked about a timeline, he said egg production would begin once the warehouse construction supporting the programme is complete.

He added that Minister of Works and Family Island Affairs Clay Sweeting expects the buildings to be completed in the last quarter of this year.

“The Golden Yolk programme is moving steadily and speedily ahead,” Mr Campbell said.