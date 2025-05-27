FNM pledges literacy and numeracy campaign

LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Free National Movement (FNM) Senator Maxine Seymour has pledged that an FNM government would launch a national campaign to ensure all children are fully literate and numerate by the end of primary school.

Her remarks came as she criticised the current state of education in the country, calling for urgent reform.

She claimed too many children are falling behind in literacy and numeracy but committed an FNM administration to addressing the issue.

She said an FNM government would implement early assessments, expand personalised support, and provide teachers with training in modern, proven teaching methods that work.

She also promised to prioritise digital fluency, emphasising that children must be able to think critically while confidently navigating the digital world.

“This isn’t just a policy issue for me. It’s personal,” she said in a press statement,recalling her family’s background in education and the impact of proper support on children’s lives. “ I’ve seen the difference it makes when a child receives the right support, and I’ve seen the lifelong consequences when they don’t.”

She also highlighted the need to support teachers, pledging to invest in training—especially in phonics-based reading instruction and personalised learning approaches.

This commitment, she added, includes certification for new teachers and ongoing professional development for those already in the classroom.

Mrs Seymour also cited data from the Ministry of Education, noting that 44 percent of 40,000 students tested require serious intervention—representing thousands of children at risk of being left behind.

However, education officials have since reported improvements due to targeted interventions.

Nonetheless, Mrs Seymour echoed concerns raised by the Bahamas Union of Teachers, saying it is unreasonable to expect students to handle up to 13 subjects when many still struggle with basic reading skills.

“This isn’t about more subjects or glossy programs. It’s about building a strong foundation for every child. Literacy, numeracy, and digital skills aren’t extras; they’re essential and they must become the heart of our education system,” she added.

“The next FNM government will treat these skills as fundamental rights. We’ll make them the core standard by which we measure success, and we’ll act with urgency to get it done.”