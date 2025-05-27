Human rights body ‘to tackle violence and protect children’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

AMENDING the Child Protection Act, enforcing the Protection Against Violence Act, and improving accessibility for people with disabilities are among the top priorities the Human Rights Committee (PHRC) says it is pushing as part of efforts to meet human rights obligations.

During a press conference yesterday—nearly two years after Parliament approved the committee’s establishment—the PHRC, chaired by Attorney General Ryan Pinder, outlined its recent work and key goals.

One of the committee’s main concerns is the stalled implementation of the Protection Against Violence Act.

The legislation, passed over a year ago, provides for the creation of a commission to support victims, coordinate with police in cases of poor cooperation, and develop a national strategy to address violence.

However, the commission has yet to be formed, and the government has provided little updates on its status.

Committee members acknowledged the delay yesterday and expressed hope their involvement would help push the process forward.

“We hope this to be one of our low-hanging fruits, just to give a nudge to get the committee formed and started and off the ground,”said committee member Senator Dr Erecia Hepburn.

PHRC deputy chair Senator Michela Barnett-Ellis added that the committee has already begun making inquiries to ensure the commission’s establishment, emphasising the group’s oversight role.

“Though we are parliamentarians, the scope of the committee is also one of oversight, and for lack of a better word, holding the government’s feet to the fire to make sure that we meet the obligations, our human rights obligations, both domestically and internationally,” Senator Barnett-Ellis added.

Meanwhile, proposed amendments to the Child Protection Act remain a key area of legislative reform.

A number of advocates, for example, have long called for the age of consent — currently 16 — to be raised to 18.

Labour and Public Service Minister Pia Glover-Rolle noted the law currently includes inconsistent age thresholds—ranging from 14 to 18—which the government hopes to standardise to clarify protections for minors.

She also said the Protection and Care of Older Persons Bill is near completion. The proposed legislation aims to safeguard the rights and welfare of elderly citizens.

The committee is also reviewing the Education Act, which has not undergone significant updates in nearly 30 years.

Reforms will seek to modernise the law to reflect current learning methods, including remote learning, home-schooling, and equitable digital access.

In addition, the PHRC is also prioritising disability rights and inclusion, having identified persistent challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

As part of its immediate focus, the committee says it will recommend renaming the outdated and potentially disrespectful “invalidity allowance” and reviewing the National Insurance Board’s criteria for disability assistance—particularly for young adults—to ensure these programmes better reflect modern needs.

The committee is also reviewing proposed amendments to the National Insurance Act to allow care facilities to receive funding directly, with the aim of enhancing transparency and efficiency in social care delivery.

Further to this, Senator Barnett-Ellis said the committee is exploring new support options for persons with disabilities, including assistance for those starting businesses and the introduction of care allowances for family caregivers or professional aides.

A tiered system for invalidity benefits—based on the severity of disability—is also under consideration.

In terms of social infrastructure, the PHRC is assessing the need to expand and improve support services. Priorities include the establishment of a dedicated facility for children with physical and psychiatric challenges, repairs to existing care homes, and the creation of safe houses for victims of trafficking.

Senator Barnett-Ellis said transitional housing for persons with disabilities ageing out of care, along with the development of a multi-purpose, disability-friendly assisted living centre, are also key goals.

She stressed the importance of inclusion for residents in the Family Islands, many of whom face limited access to healthcare, transportation, special education, and social services.

In healthcare, Mrs Barnett-Ellis said there are opportunities to strengthen support for vulnerable groups—particularly older adults—through improved service integration, patient advocacy, and the introduction of case managers.

She also noted that legal inconsistencies surrounding healthcare consent pose challenges, especially for teenage mothers and emancipated youth. The potential introduction of advanced directives is another area the committee is exploring to ensure that individuals’ care preferences are clearly documented and respected.

The committee also called for the completion and implementation of the National Development Plan, hoping it will support both economic and social development.

PHRC is responsible for advising the government on human rights issues, reviewing legislation and bills from a human rights perspective, ensuring the implementation of human rights laws, and monitoring The Bahamas’ compliance with international human rights obligations.