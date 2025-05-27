Jury empanelled nine years after murder of 16-year-old Mizilana Beaucamp in 2016

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A JURY was empanelled yesterday to hear evidence in the murder trial of three men accused of killing a 16-year-old honour roll student from Government High School on a bus along Carmichael Road back in 2016.

Jason Petithome, 30, Antonio Brown, 29, and Dwayne Harris Jr, 31, appeared before Justice Neil Braithwaite as a nine-member jury was selected for the trial.

The trio is accused of intentionally causing the death of Mizilana Beauchamp on March 11, 2016.

The defendants also face a damage charge for allegedly causing $2,715 worth of damage to a 2012 Toyota Coaster bus during the alleged attack.

Beauchamp, a tenth-grade student, was reportedly on her way to school around 8am when she was caught in the crossfire of young men throwing rocks.

A rock struck her in the head while she was on a bus, and she died of her injuries in an ambulance en route to hospital.

The men were charged under Section 291(1)(B) of the Penal Code, which does not carry the discretionary death penalty if convicted.

Keith Seymour, Glendon Rolle, and Nathan Smith represented the defendants.

Vashti Bridgewater served as the prosecutor.