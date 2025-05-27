Man accused of stabbing his co-worker

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A FORMER gas station employee accused of stabbing his coworker on the job last week, causing near-fatal injuries, claimed he acted after the victim repeatedly talked about gang activity despite being told to stop.

Chris Elliott, 29, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville yesterday on a charge of attempted murder. The incident reportedly took place at the Shell gas station on University Boulevard on May 20.

Prosecutors allege Elliott stabbed 30-year-old Samuel Duncombe multiple times after the two got into an argument shortly after 3pm that day.

Duncombe was treated in hospital and survived the attack.

Although he was not required to enter a plea, Elliott attempted to explain his actions in court.

He claimed the altercation escalated after the victim continued discussing gang-related topics, despite repeated warnings to stop.

Elliott also said he sustained injuries during the incident and had visible stitches on his left arm.

He told the court he had lost his job due to the company’s strict one-strike policy and said he was trying to be a better person.

He also indicated he wanted to “get past this” and wished to pursue a particular course of action.

However, the magistrate informed him he would be remanded to prison until the presentation of his voluntary bill of indictment (VBI) on July 3.

Inspector Cordero Farrington served as the prosecutor.