Man charged in fatal stabbing of Andero Curry

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 30-year-old man accused of a fatal stabbing earlier this month was remanded to custody yesterday.

Clark Ferguson appeared before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville, charged with murdering 31-year-old Andero Curry on May 3.

Prosecutors allege that Ferguson stabbed Curry after the two got into an argument at an establishment in Fox Hill around 1am. Curry later died in hospital.

Ferguson was not required to enter a plea and was informed that the case would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). He was also told he must apply for bail through the higher court.

He will remain at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCs) until his VBI presentation on September 4.

Terrell Butler represented the accused, while Inspector Cordero Farrington served as the prosecutor.