Records tumble at St Barnabas meet

SEVERAL records were shattered as St Barnabas Anglican Church hosted its annual track and field meet on Saturday at the Thomas A Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

Meet director Foster Dorsett said desipte it being a long season, the meet wetn very well.

“The kids who turned out, performed very well,” Dorsett said. “The young kids in the under-7, the under-9 and the under-11 performed well. I wasc satisfied with the meet.”

Dorsett said they hope to correct the mistakes that occurred this year to make the event bigger and better next year.

Here’s a look at the top performers in the various age groups:





Girls under-7

100m - Xtreme Athletics captured the top three spots with Zhalya McCardy winning in 19.49, followed by Amarie Amertil in 20.11 and Shadnae Gibson in 20.12.

150m - It was another Xtreme Athletics sweep with a slightly different outcome between the three comprtitors as Rigby doubled up with the win in 30.35, while Amertil got second in 32.63 and McCrdy was third in 33.03.

Boys under-7

100m - Luke Spence of Kids Arthletics emerged as the champion in 18.36, followed by Beginners Track Club’s Kendrick Adderley in 19.58 and Kids Athletics’ Jamaari Smith in 19.88.

150m - Spence came through with the sprint double in 28.27 with Adderley second in 29.43 and Brenton Taylor of Kids Athletics third in 29.46.

Girls under-9

100m - Unique Bridgewater of Speed365 in 17.31. Beginners Track Club’s Symoi Stubbs was second in 17.44 and Milani Greenslade of Kids A5thletics was third in 17.71.

200m - Stubbs emerged as the chmpion in a meet record of 35.06 and was joined by Greenslade in 35.39 and Xtreme Athletics’ Sta’Viah Brown third in 35.72 as they all went under the previous mark of 39.66 by Eryann Strachan from last year.

800m - Xtreme Athletics got a 1-2 finish with Brown running 3:47.20 and Vanilla Forbes in 3:56.31.

Boys under-9

100m - Jadon White of Speed365 in 15.28 and Kids Athletics’ Jason Babbs in 15.62 and Leslie Munnings Jr in 15.62 as they all went under the meet record of 15.95 by Ciaden Bain from last year.

200m - White claimed the sprint double in 31.47 with Munnings Jr second in 31.94 and Babbs third in 33.50 as they all went under the meet record of 34.72 by Ciaden Bain last year.

800m - Messiah McLeod of T-Bird Flyers was the winner in 3:14.36 and Giovanno Bain of Kids Athletics in 3:24.94.

Girls under-11

100m - Shaneka Sands of the Road Runners won in 14.58. Jazmyn Demeritte of Red-Line Rising was second in 14.96 and Charity Marshall, unattached, was third in 15.29.

200m - Demeritte came back nd posted another victory in 28.89, followed by Road Runners’ Christovia Moss in 29.03 and Laveah Johnson in 29.20 as they all went under the meet record of 31.42 from last year.

800m - Johnson pulled off the win in 2:52.38 for a meet record, erasing the previous time of 2:56.93 set by Haddasah Griffen last year. Melody Thompson of the Road Runners was second in 3:02.14 and Marshall was third in 3:19.33.

Boys under-11

100m - Kaydin Thompson, unattached, won in 13.40, Andre Ferguson of Speed365 was second in 14.44 and Cailen Dean of Fast Forward Athletics in 14.67 as they all went under the meet record of 14.72 that was set by George Brown last year.

200m - Cllinto Brown of Xtreme Athletics won the race in 29.80 with Ferguson second again in 29.88 and Liam Thompson of the Road Runners third in 30.12. They all surpassed the meet record of 30.25 that was set by Jayden James last yar.

800m - Kaydin Thompson earned another victory in 2:35.64 for a new meet record, surpassing the previous time of 2:43.87 by Liam Bethel last yaar. Brown was second in 2:35.68 and Jaylen McPhee, unattached, was third in 2:58.81.

Girls under-13

100m - Tanaz Davis led a 1-2 sweep by Unique Athletics in a meet record of 13.25 to shatter the previous time of 13.68 by Jazae Johnson. Saniya Mortimer of Unique Athletics completed the 1-2 sweep in 13.78 and Dazariah Bullard of Kids Athletics was third in 13.86.

200m - Davis got another victory and another record in 27.67, eclipsing the previous time of 28.10 by McKaya Rahming. Bullard was second in 28.81 and Mortimer got third in 28.99.

800m - Rayvn Munroe of Xtreme Athletics won in 2:50.88 with Treasure Stuart of the T-Bird Flyers was second in 3:04.49 and Kandis Cash of Red-Line Risingb was third in 3:12.12.

1,200m - Camille LaFleur and Kndis Cash produced a 1-2 sweep for the Red-Line Athleitcs in 5:12.44 and 5:27.51 respectively.

Boys under-13

100m - Caiden Stevens of Red-Line Athleitcs took the tape in 13.32, followed by Road Runners’ Keion Butler in 13.43 and Swift Athletics’ George Brown in 13.74 for third.

200m - Stevens came back and posted a new record in 26.72 to replace Nipsey Jones’ time of 27.32 from last year. Jayden Jones of Unique Athletics was second in 27.41 and Laron Stuart of Xtreme Athletics was third in 27.73.

800m - Dakarai Brown of Red-Line Rising won in 2:34.51. Stuart was second in 2:34.63 and Antonio Hanna, also of Xtreme Athletics, was third in 2:37.94.

1,200m - Frankie Wright of Red-Line Athletics posted the win in 4:21.98 and Liam Bethell of Unique Athletics was second in 4:22.17.

Girls under-15

100m - Red-Line Athletics’ Taree Forbes sped to victory in 12.48 for the new record and Rocelis Moxey of Swift Athletics did 12.52 to also go under the previous time of 13.17 by Sarsha Wright. Kenniya Brooks of Fast Forward was third in 13.42.

200m - Moxey came back and posted a meet record of 25.81, followed by Taaj Curry of Unique Athletics, who did 26.72 to also dip under the previous time of 26.75 by Brion Ward. Ariel Thompson of the Road Runners was third in 26.99.

400m - Curry spurged to a record in 1:01.70 to surpass the previous time of 1:02.08 by Neveah Mackey from 2023. Victoria Said-Aguilar of Unique Athletics was second in 1:02.59 and Kian Duncombe of the T-Bird Flyers was third in 1:04.45.

800m - Sandi-Aguilar captured the title in a meet record of 2:30.11, erasing Breyteisha Kemp’s 2023 time of 2:33.56. Duncombe was second in 2:35.35 and Kari Goffe of thev Road Runers was third in 2:36.26.

1,500m - Shimoi Bain of Unique Arthletics clocked 6:22.31 for the win.

Boys under-15

100m - Fast Forward got the 1-2-3 sweep with Andre Flowers winning in 11.79, Tyrone Johnson ws the runner-up in 11.88 and Leo Rolle was third in 12.24. Both Flowers and Johnson went under the meet record ofr12.01 by Rohman Rolle from 2023.

200m - Red-Line Athletics’ Zyien Burnside came through in 24.25 with Johnson second in 24.57 and Rolle third in 24.75.

400m - Burnside picked up another win in 55.57. Her Red-Line Athletics’ team-mate Dean Wilcombe Jr was second in 57.44 and Carmelo Smith of Noble Prep Academy was third in 58.52.

800m - Ayden Russell of Unique Athletics pulled off the win in a meet record of 2:14.62 to surpass the previous time of 2:16.74 from last year by Cordell Munroe. Kaden Braynen of the T-Bird Flyers was second in 2:23.38 and Kevin Sterling of Xtreme Athletics was third in 2:25.73.

1,500m - Russell inked his name on his second record in 4:47.37 to erase the previous time of 5:14.24 set in 2023 by Rion Larrimore. Braynen was the runnr-up in 5:28.82.

Under-17 girls

100m - Vanessa Mckey of the Star Trackers won in 12.66 with Zara Fraser of Fast Forward Athletics second in 12.68 and Aaliyah Archer of Unique Athltics third in 12.87.

200m - Fraser emerged as the champion in 25.59 with Team Velocity’s Sarsha Wright as the runner-up in 26.20. Archer came in third in 26.33.

400m - Road Runners got the 1-2-3 sweep with Jasmine Thompwon winning in 59.32, Samanrhq Saunders second in 1:02.52 and Jaahmyq Bethel third in 1:05.28.

100m hurdlers - Power Athletics’ Keileisha Saunders powered to a meet record in 16.47. The previous mark was 16.98 by Andrinique Lamour from 2023. Tia Thompson of SPIA was the runner up in 18.68.

800m - Mary Saunders of ther T-Birtd Flyers won the two-lap race in 3:19.62.

1,500m - Denika Gittens of the Road Runners clocked 5:55.87 for the win.

Boys under-17

100m - Kamron Henfield led a 1-2 sweep for Team Velocity in a keenly contested race in 11.02 with Barry Miller second in 11.03. Jireh Woodside of Swift Athletics was third in 11.05.

200m - Woodside moved up the ladder as he got a record time of 21.67 for the win with Miller in 22.29 for second and Red-Line Athletics’ Shevano Nixon in 22.32 for third. They all went under the previous record of 22.48 by Morgan Moss from 2023.

400m - Nixon got his record breaking performance in 49.74 to shatter the previous time of 50.29 by Tienno Ferguson from last year. Team Velocity’s Cordell Munroe was the runner up in 51.76 and Jayden Davis of Fast Forward was third in 52.59.

110m hurdles - Henfield clinched a record in 15.61 to replace the old mark of 15.94 that was set by Taijiv Armbrister from 2023. Dianko Nairn of the T-Fird Flyers was the runner up in 17.15 and Antwan Armaly of Swift Athletics was third in 17.70.

800m - Kyden Thurston posted a meet record of 2:02.14 to shatter the previous time of 2:09.31 by Kayden Thurston from last year. Dario Butterfield of Noble Prep Academy did 2:06.08 and Brndon Hanna of the Red-Line Athletics was third in 2:06.91 as they both went under the record.

1,500m - Thurston also got a record in 4:21.27 to replace the previous time of 4:24.14 by Ross Mrtin from 2023.

Under-20 girls

100m - K’Leigh Davis of the Fast Forward Arthletics sped to a meet record in 12.13, erasing the previous time of 12.36 that was set by Zaria Stapleton from last year. Madison Moss of the Red-Line Athltics was the runner-up in 12.61 and Deja Major of Team Velocity got third in 12.79.

200m - Davis came through with another win in the half-lap race in 25.13. Star Elite’s Kei-Mahri was the runner-up in 25.37 and A’Karee Roberts of the Road Runners was third in 26.54.

400m - Deborah Cassey of Swift Athletics picked up the win in 1:05.00.

100m hurdles - Aydin-Bethany Bullard of the Blue Marlins won in 18.22.

800m - Alexis Roberts, in a record breaking performance, led Red-Line Athletics’ 1-2 sweep in 2:20.83 with Syrmiah Crawley second in 2:28.14 and Cqssey third in 2:40.99. They all went under the meet record of 2:58.51 by Kamia Smith from last year.

1,500m - A’Karee Roberts took the event in 6:01.32.

Under-20 boys

100m - Fast Forward’s Everette Fraser stamped his approval on the meet record in 10.84 in a photo finish over Ishmael Rolle of Swift Athletics. Tahj Brown of the Red-Line Athletics was third in 10.89. The previous record was 10.95 by Michael Certwright from 2023.

200m - Peter Tilsnord of SPIA won in 21.56 with Fraser taking second in 21.61 and Brown was third in 21.69.

400m - T-Bird Flyers got a 1-2 sweep wirh Adam Emmanuel taking the tape in 48.19 for a new record. His team-mate Devon Alexis got second in 48.63 and Thnson Orvil of Swift Athletics did 48.97 as they both also went under the previpous mark of 50.55 set by Lens Dolcine from 2023.

110m hurdles - Rondino Dean Jr of Quick Step was a step above the rest for his win in a record time of 14.61. The previous record was 15.09 by Jahmaal Wilson from 2024. Kersch Mackey of power Athletics was the runner-up in 15.64 and K’Andr4 Adderley of Noble Prep Academy in third in 17.61.

800m - Benryco Pierre got a 1-2 sweep for the T-Bird Flyers in a meet record of 1:56.17 to replace the old mark of 2:00.22 by Raywind Winder from last year. Shelvince Jean-Baptiste was the runner-up in 2:01.75 and Dylan Simon of Quick Step was third in 2:05.81.

1,500m - Benryco added his name on another record in 4:13.71 to shatter the old mark of 4:33.95 that was set by Emmanuel Adams from last year. John Kennel Veronat of Noble Prep Academy was he runner-up in 5:18.43.