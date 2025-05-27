Second swing women’s golf day returns

After a powerful inaugural debut, International Women’s Golf Day is back with even more purpose, passion, and participation.

Set for May 30–31, at the Sports Centre Golf Academy Nine Hole Course, this year’s event promises a weekend filled with community, empowerment, and an even bolder invitation to women across the islands to pick up their clubs and play.

Organised by the Bahamas Women’s Golf Association in collaboration with Flamingos Women’s Golf Club 242, this second annual celebration continues to champion women and girls in the sport, welcoming all levels of players — from the curious beginner to the seasoned competitor.

The weekend kicks off on Friday, May 30, with beginner instruction clinics, chipping and putting challenges, and golf education sessions from 5pm to 8pm.

Saturday, May 31, brings the main tournament event, teeing off at 8am and concluding with an awards presentation.

Agatha Delancy, founding president of the Bahamas Women’s Golf Association and Chairman of Flamingos Women’s Golf Club 242, says this year is about building momentum:

“Last year, we made history. This year, we build legacy. Women’s Golf Day is about more than just the game — it’s about access, opportunity, and creating a supportive, empowering space where women and girls feel seen, heard, and inspired to swing big — on and off the course.”

With over 80 participants in last year’s inaugural event, the excitement is building for an even larger turnout this year. Attendees can look forward to fun, prizes, networking, and a community experience that showcases the vibrant and growing presence of women in Bahamian golf.

For updates and coverage, follow Flamingos Women’s Golf Club Bahamas on Facebook and Instagram.