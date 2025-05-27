Semi-finalists vie for top spot in high school soccer

By Miguel Fernander

THE sixth annual Sam P Haven National High School Soccer games reached the semi-final stage, with the top schools across the country vying for the champion for a spot in the national finals.

Established in 2016, the tournament has become the premier stage for high school soccer talent in The Bahamas. It is being hosted by the Bahamas Football association at the Roscoe Davies Developmental center at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex.

The national competition brings together teams from various regional associations including BAISS, CSSSA, Abaco Sporting School Division, Grand Bahama Sporting school Association, and the Eleuthera Sporting Association.

The match-ups take place this Thursday at the Roscoe AL Davies Field, with a kick-off of 4.30pm.

In the senior girls division the Queen College Lady Comets will go head-to-head with the Bishop Michael Eldon Lady Warriors from Grand Bahama in one of the semi-finals.

In the other semi-final, the defending champions, the Lyford Cay Lady Dragons, face familiar foes in the CR Walker Lady Knights.

The Lady Knights were eliminated by the Lady Dragons in last year’s finals.

On the boys side, Government High School Magic are slated to face off against the St George’s Jaguars from Grand Bahama.

Meanwhile the reigning champions, Windsor School, will take on the Lyford Cay Dragons.

This is the first year that the junior championship is taking place.