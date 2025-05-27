Series of events planned to provide medical help for David Wallace

By Denise Maycock

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A CAMPAIGN has been launched to assist David Wallace, former FNM MP for the West Grand Bahama and Bimini constituency, who has been diagnosed with cancer.

Under the banner “The David Wallace Weekend of Love,” family, friends, and supporters have organised a series of fundraising events to assist with medical expenses.

The weekend will feature a comedy show, walkathon, and a gospel concert.

Speaking publicly for the first time since his surgery and treatments, Mr Wallace said he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer just five months after his private health insurance was cancelled due to him turning 65—the typical cut-off age for coverage.

He recalled being healthy one day and fighting for his life the next, after a routine check-up revealed an aggressive form of cancer last year.

A former insurance executive, Mr Wallace had to dip into his personal savings to cover the cost of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation.

Now in recovery, the 66-year-old is seeking help to cover his remaining medical expenses, with family and friends rallying around him through a weekend of fundraising events.

The first event, “An Evening of Comedy,” is set for Friday, June 20, at the Bishop Michael Eldon Auditorium at 7pm. The show will feature Ms Daisy, Will Stubbs, Stileet, Wilfred Solomon, Jay Mitchell, and the Deep South Island Boys.

On Saturday, June 21, a walkathon begins at 6am from the Seahorse Shopping Plaza to Pirates Cove on Taino Beach, followed by breakfast for purchase.

The weekend concludes on Sunday, June 22, with a gospel concert at Freeport Bible Church at 6pm. While admission is free, attendees are encouraged to bring a love offering.

Long-time friend and One Bahamas Executive Committee member Cecil Thompson said the events are a chance to give back to someone who has given so much.

“David has helped countless families over the years, including mine,” event co chairman, Elvis Bartlett added. “Now it’s our time to show up for him.”

He said their fundraising goal is $250 per participant. Sponsor sheets are available.

In the meantime, Mr Wallace is urging Bahamians not to take their health for granted and to get regular medical checkups.

“It was just a swelling in the neck, and you go to the doctor, he said. “I thought it was just a mosquito bite,” he recalled, “but it was a two-and-a-half-inch tumor growing at an alarming rate. If I hadn’t gone to the doctor, it would’ve been twice the size within a month.”