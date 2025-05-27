Superstar Venus Williams urges audience to strive forward

ON Saturday, CG Atlantic hosted a Wellness Showcase, entitled ‘Strive Forward: A Conversation with Venus Williams.

Williams’ conversation, moderated by Jerome Sawyer, was an inspiring session that left the audience with several key takeaways:

Perseverance and resilience: Venus emphasised the importance of perseverance in the face of challenges. She shared personal stories from her tennis career and her battle with Sjögren’s syndrome, highlighting how resilience has been a cornerstone of her success.

Holistic well-being: She discussed the significance of holistic well-being, which includes not just physical health but also mental and emotional wellness. Venus encouraged the audience to find balance in their lives and to take care of their overall well-being.

Women empowerment: Venus spoke passionately about empowering women to strive for their goals and break barriers. She shared insights from her journey as a female athlete in a predominantly male-dominated sport and how she has used her platform to advocate for gender equality.

Lessons from her book “Strive”: Drawing from her book “Strive: 8 Steps to Find Your Awesome,” Venus outlined the eight principles that can help individuals achieve their best selves. These principles include observation, appreciation, balance, enrichment, soothing, belief, and inspiration.

Embracing failure: Venus highlighted the role of failure in personal growth. She shared how acknowledging and learning from failures has been crucial in shaping her resilience and determination.

Future goals and wellness advocacy: Venus expressed her ongoing commitment to promoting wellness and supporting young athletes. She encouraged the audience to apply the lessons from her book to their own lives and to strive for balance and well-being. These takeaways from Venus Williams’ talk provided the audience with valuable insights and practical advice on leading a purposeful and balanced life.

Donovan L Ingraham, group corporate wellness manager, CG Atlantic Medical & Life and Zest Wellness, said Williams’ interaction did a lot to inspire the next generation.

He said: “Today’s Wellness Showcase with Venus Williams was a demonstration of how important it is to bring health and well-being conversations to the forefront of Bahamians mindset, not just to improve wellness but to inspire athletic mindset and longevity amongst our community.

“We were thrilled by the turnout and remain committed to helping improve the wellbeing of all our clients and the community.”