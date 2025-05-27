WSC assistant GM queries accuracy of board meeting minutes in court

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A SENIOR Water and Sewerage Corporation (WSC) official criticised the accuracy and completeness of board meeting minutes during the ongoing criminal trial of former WSC executive chairman Adrian Gibson and others.

Dian Saunders-Adderley, WSC’s assistant general manager, made the comments while under continued cross-examination by defence attorney Damian Gomez KC yesterday.

Mrs Saunders-Adderley said she requested the minutes during an internal audit but noted they lacked key details, including signatures and dates. She described the deficiencies as “the problem”, adding that the minutes were not readily accessible during the audit process.

She acknowledged she could not verify the accuracy of the minutes as she was not present at the meetings and did not interview board members. While recognising that the meetings were held virtually due to COVID-19, she maintained that the documentation was inadequate.

Mrs Saunders-Adderley said she attempted to contact Elwood Donaldson Jr, WSC’s former general manager, but he told her not to reach out to him. She added that she did not speak with Jerome Missick, Peaches Farquharson, and Tanya Demeritte, as they were not WSC employees.

Under further questioning, she admitted that her assistant once queried a vendor about an unsuccessful quote. She also confirmed that WSC does not employ a quantity surveyor, real estate appraiser, or actuary.

Mrs Saunders-Adderley acknowledged that water tanks and critical infrastructure require ongoing maintenance. She also confirmed she never contacted Mr Gibson or then-Minister of Works Desmond Bannister to request an interview, although she met with Mr Bannister once.

She explained that while the Audit Committee could request interviews with senior officials, the internal audit department would not do so directly. She underscored the audit department’s role in enforcing policy and ensuring the corporation’s assets are properly used, noting she currently serves as the division’s executive head.

Gibson, a former executive chairman of WSC, has been on trial since November 2023, along with Elwood Donaldson Jr, former general manager Joan Knowles, Peaches Farquharson, and Jerome Missick. The charges involve contracts awarded during Gibson’s tenure.

The defence team includes Damian Gomez KC, Murrio Ducille KC, Geoffrey Farquharson, Raphael Moxey, Ian Cargill, Bryan Bastian, and Ryan Eve. Representing the Crown are Director of Public Prosecutions Cordell Frazier, Cashena Thompson, Karine MacVean, and Rashied Edgecombe.