‘All sitting members must go through renomination’

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party (PLP) chairman Fred Mitchell confirmed all sitting Members of Parliament will be required to go through the party’s renomination process as preparations intensify ahead of the next general election, constitutionally due in 2026.

“Every Member of Parliament has to undergo the process of renomination,” he said yesterday.

“They have to stand on the assessment of the party at the time that is done, but the time for candidates doesn’t arise at this point, because we have 32 seats, the Members of Parliament are still doing their work.

“There are 15 months to go or so before a general election is called, so we’re concentrating on doing work in the constituencies. The party is in a perpetual campaign, in the sense that branch meetings continue. People are constantly being trained on door to door, so, there’s no novelty to any of this at all,” Mr Mitchell add.

As the guest speaking at a PLP constituency meeting last night in Tall Pines, Mr Mitchell reiterated the party is seeking re-election to complete its agenda. He reminded supporters that while others speculate on election dates, the law is clear on when the current parliamentary term ends.

Mr Mitchell said the last general election was held in September 2021, and the first sitting of the House took place on 10 October 2021. Therefore, unless an early election is called, the House of Assembly will automatically dissolve on October 10, 2026.

He added that with around 480 days remaining, the focus must remain on completing the government’s work.

Mr Mitchell also highlighted the need for more grassroots voices to publicly support the government’s work and achievements.

“A couple of days before coming here, one of the younger PLPs called me up and asked me if I would support them for succeeding me as chairman of the PLP. And I said, well, it’s not mine to decide, because my view is the chairman of the party is actually an agent for the leader of the party, and it’s the leader’s decision who he wants to run as chair.

“But what I did want to say, though, is to all the younger ones, is that one of the things about whatever job it is you want to have in this party is that we are suffering, in my view, from the fact that there aren’t sufficient voices out there supporting what the government does independent of the government itself. I hope you understand what I’m saying. So it always depends on a Member of Parliament or a minister the government to respond, and you ask yourself, where are the voices of the people who are ordinary, PLPs, who are defending the PLP,” he said.

His comments come as the PLP begins to face shifts in its parliamentary ranks. North Eleuthera MP Sylvanus Petty recently announced that he will not seek re-election, citing the need to refocus, reposition and recalibrate his life in order to prioritise his family, who he said made many sacrifices during his time in public office. Mr Petty is the second PLP MP to announce his exit from frontline politics, following MICAL MP Basil McIntosh.

Additionally, The Tribune understands that Immigration Minister Alfred Sears has informed supporters and members of the PLP’s Fort Charlotte constituency association that he will not seek re-election. Mr Sears, who is 72, has served the constituency over several terms.

While the party sets its eyes on the next election, public concern continues over persistent challenges within the country’s health sector, including shortages in manpower and medical transport.

Mr Mitchell used the meeting to underscore the importance of re-electing the PLP to continue health care reforms and complete the work already in progress. He also reflected on past electoral losses, urging supporters not to be complacent.

The PLP is expected to continue its branch meetings and community outreach efforts as it builds momentum heading into the next campaign cycle.