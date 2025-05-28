Destination South Georgia for Danny Grant

By BRENT STUBBS

AFTER completing his four-year tenure at Tallulah Falls High School, Danny Grant will be heading to South Georgia State College where he hopes to make an immediate impact on their Hawks men’s baseball team.

The 18-year-old Grand Bahamian native, a grandson of softball international hall of famer Neko Grant, left his mark in Tallulah, Georgia.

He was named the Region 8-A Player of the Year in 2024.

But the 5-feet, 11-inches outfielder didn’t get to compete this year because of a torn labrum and torn rotator cuff, which had many wondering what if he was healthy, what type of performances he would have put up for the Indians’ baseball team this year.

“It was good,” was how Grant summed up his experience at Tallulah Falls where he was involved in a Bahamian connection with athletes participating in different Indians’ sporting disciplines.

“I had to battle through some injuries, but I purserved and I was able to develop more as a man. It has only helped me to mature much more as a player.”

While he graduated on May 22, Grant was unable to play for Tallulah Fall this season as he was sidelined for the entire season on the disabled list.

“It’s gotten a lot better. I started my recovery now and I plan on being ck stronger than ever going into college,” Grant projected.

In selecting SGSC, Grant said he had good conversation with the coaching staff, headed by Jeff Timothy, and he’s convinced that the Hawks’ team can prepare him for his post-college experience,

“I believe the school can help me to reach my goals because they play a very high level in a competitive league,” said Grant of SGSC, who are a part of the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) and the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA).

“During our games, I know I will get to face pitchers with some good arms and so that should only help me to become a better offensive player,” said the southpaw Grant, who also bats left-handed.

“And the school is decorated with a winning record of over .500 percent. They sent a lot of their players to division one schools, so I’m hoping that I will be one of them.”

As he prepares to report to SGSC on August 15, Grant said he will continue to workout in the gym to get stronger as he rehab his shoulders.

“I’m looking forward to being at the next level and facing better people and being in an environment where I get to face better people,” Grant said. “Iron sharpens iron, so I plan on getting better pretty quickly and trying to get to the next level as soon as possible.”

With his focus on education, Grant said he decided to go to college rather than trying to go directly to the pro ranks because he always felt it’s best to get an education to fall back on in the event that he has another injury to deal with.

“At least I can get a full scholarship and play ball at the same time,” said Grant, who intends to major in kinesiology with the hopes of becoming a physician assistant.

Before he left Grand Bahama for Tallulah High, Grant attended Lucaya International School where he stayed up until grade eight.

“It was a blessing that the opportunity for me to go to school fell into my lap and I got th4e chance to go off,” Grant said. “I think I had outgrown the island and I needed to get off to school.”

In achieving his go=l, Grant thanked God, his parents and grandparents and all of his family members, who assisted him when he went to the United States.

Now he;s headed to college and the journey continues towards his goal of eventually becoming a professional baseball player.







