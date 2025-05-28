Family of traffic accident victim blames poor roads for his death

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE family of a man killed in a recent traffic accident in South Andros believes poor road conditions were a major factor in his death.

Deondrae Brown, 28, was reportedly riding home to Driggs Hill on Saturday after spending the evening with friends when he got involved in a fatal collision.

Officers found Brown unresponsive beside a damaged motorcycle and a broken utility pole shortly after 2am. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rupert Flowers, Brown’s uncle, said the entire community has been devastated by the loss. He described his nephew as a pleasant, always-smiling young man.

Brown’s mother, who lost her husband to COVID-19, has now lost her only son.

“The situation with the road is deplorable, and I can see such a thing happening at night, because you may not realize that there is a pothole that you’re approaching and you drop in the pothole and lose control — even in a car,” Mr Flowers said.

Mr Flowers, who currently lives in Nassau but visits the island often, claimed the roads have been in poor condition for at least five years — even before the current Davis administration took office.

He said Deante’s death was not the first incident linked to the deteriorating infrastructure, recalling how his cousin, a police constable, died in a similar accident while visiting the island.

He added that another relative had recently purchased a new tyre, only for it to be ruined after hitting a pothole.

Mr Flowers said he raised his concerns with the area’s MP, Leon Lundy, but claimed the MP became angry and that his pleas have since fallen on deaf ears.

“The people in South Andros are very angry, because it appears as though no politician, none, has the people’s interest at heart,” Mr Flowers told The Tribune yesterday.

He stressed that proper infrastructure is critical for national development beyond New Providence and called on the government to address the issue.

“Infrastructure is the most important thing for the family of islands. That is good communication, roads, water, seaport and airport, including electricity.”

South Andros residents have previously lamented the state of the area’s road infrastructure, claiming they were promised repairs would soon be completed. However, only a portion of the work was done before it came to an abrupt halt late last year.

It is unclear whether roadworks have since resumed.

When contacted Lundy told The Tribune that the road in Driggs Hill is not in poor condition.

He said that traffic investigators from Nassau looked into the incident, deeming it an accident.

Mr Lundy said he extends his sympathies to the family at this time.