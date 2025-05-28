Freeport school accused by mother of mishandling bullying incidents

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Grand Bahama mother is accusing a Freeport school of mishandling bullying complaints, which she says resulted in her daughter being punished, suffering health complications, and ultimately being expelled.

Phylicia Johnson claimed her daughter was subjected to ongoing verbal abuse from other students shortly after enrolling at a local private school.

Despite raising concerns first with a teacher and later with school administrators, Ms Johnson said her complaints were downplayed and ignored.

“She had gotten to the point where she dreaded attending school because when she would complain to the teacher about what she was experiencing, nothing was done about it,” Ms Johnson said.

The alleged bullying reportedly escalated when her daughter was threatened by a group of boys, forcing her to hide in the bathroom during lunch breaks.

This prompted Ms Johnson to meet with the principal, but she alleged the principal dismissed her concerns, saying no bullying issues had been reported before her daughter’s enrolment and implying her daughter was not truthful.

“She said that my child was not innocent and would always have a response for the other children.”

The principal reportedly spoke to the boys involved but Ms Johnson was unaware if their parents were contacted.

She said her daughter eventually had to defend herself after repeated complaints were ignored.

Ms Johnson also claimed her daughter was taken to hospital after suffering “extreme and inhumane punishment” from the school’s administration, who reportedly made her stand outside in high temperatures during lunch for two days.

Her daughter suffered dehydration and breathing difficulties—symptoms of respiratory spasm—and was admitted to hospital for treatment.

Shortly after Ms Johnson informed the school of her daughter’s hospitalisation, she received a letter on March 20 notifying her of her daughter’s expulsion.

The school cited behavioural issues and the alleged indecent conduct of a family member as reasons for the expulsion.

Before receiving the letter, Ms Johnson said she had not been given any official reports or invited to meetings with the school or principal regarding her daughter’s behaviour.

The Tribune contacted the school on Monday for comment but was informed that the principal had already left the campus.

However, in a statement posted on its Facebook page on May 23, Freeport Gospel Chapel School said complaints from a parent about alleged bullying had been referred to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

The school expressed concern over what it called “misleading and harmful narratives” being shared online about the school.

The school described itself as “a Christian education institution dedicated to academic excellence and nurturing of Christlike character in a safe and supportive environment”.

“We seek to resolve all concerns of parents in an amicable, caring, and respectful way. We also expect parents and guardians to discuss and resolve any concerns they have with the principal or teachers in a respectful way,” the statement read.