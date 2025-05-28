Man accused of possession of loaded gun and ammunition

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN 18-year-old man was granted bail yesterday after being accused of possessing a loaded firearm near Hays and Comfort Street last week.

Javon Woodside was arraigned before Magistrate Lennox Coleby on charges of possession of an unlicenced firearm and possession of ammunition.

Prosecutors allege that on May 21, Woodside was found with a black Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm pistol and eight rounds of ammunition.

He pleaded not guilty to both charges.

Bail was set at $7,500 with one or two sureties. Woodside is expected to return to court for trial on August 7.

Inspector Lincoln McKenzie served as the prosecutor, while Alphonso Lewis represented the defendant.