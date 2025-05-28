PM’s budget targeting investment as opposition calls it ‘empty promises’

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration is set to unveil its 2025/2026 National Budget today, promising targeted investments and development across the islands — but the opposition has already dismissed it as a package of empty promises and self-praise.

In a statement released yesterday, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said the budget will highlight progress made since the Davis administration’s election to office and focus on key investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, digital innovation, and economic empowerment.

It will also emphasise job creation, small business support, and building resilient communities.

“As the country continues on its path of stability, opportunity, affordability and reform, the government remains committed to a future where growth is not concentrated, but shared — island by island, community by community,” OPM added.

However, the Free National Movement (FNM) predicted the budget would lack substance, failing to address the everyday struggles of Bahamians.

FNM Shadow Finance Minister Kwasi Thompson said Bahamians need a budget that tackles high living costs and youth unemployment, not one filled with lofty projections.

He pointed to recent data showing nearly one in five Bahamians under 25 is unemployed, calling the figure troubling.

Mr Thompson also cited soaring food prices and persistent inflation, warning that many families now face hard choices between essential expenses like rent and electricity.

He said an FNM administration would aim to lower the cost of living by supporting Bahamian businesses, making it easier to do business, attracting responsible foreign investment, and reforming banking and financial sector policies to better serve consumers.

“The FNM is committed to building a more inclusive Bahamas for all Bahamians. Everybody gatta eat. That means economic policies that put Bahamians first. We will focus on lowering the cost of living by eliminating the taxes on key essential items,” Mr Thompson said.

Prime Minister Philip Davis, who also serves as Minister of Finance, is expected to deliver the budget communication in Parliament today.

The new fiscal year begins in July. This year’s budget theme, “Expanding Opportunities: Island by Island,” reflects a stated commitment to equitable national development.