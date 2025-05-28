Police looking into separate violent incidents that took place Monday on three islands

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating a series of violent incidents that occurred on Monday across the country, including a maiming in New Providence and shootings and a stabbing in Eleuthera and Andros.

In New Providence, a 38-year-old man suffered facial injuries during an altercation at an establishment on East Street South shortly after 9pm. He was taken to hospital by ambulance and is receiving medical treatment.

In Eleuthera, a woman was injured in a shooting on Harbour Island around 11.45pm. Police said she was seated in a vehicle on Alice Street with another person when occupants of a blue Japanese vehicle pulled up and opened fire. The suspects fled the scene.

The woman was airlifted to New Providence for further medical treatment and is listed in serious but stable condition.

Meanwhile, in Andros, police are investigating a stabbing that left a 35-year-old man hospitalised. He was flown to New Providence via charter and transported to hospital by private vehicle. He remains in serious but stable condition.