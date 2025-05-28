Queens of Paradise are coming to town

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

TODD Isaacs Jr and Lucius Fox were not just satisfied with the success of their annual Don’t Blink Home Run Derby in Paradise in December. They decided to add the Queens of Paradise softball wanted to the mix.

Come June 19-21 at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium, the inaugural showdown between the women’s professional softball teams Atlanta Smoke and the Orlando Monarchs will take place, thanks to the collaboration of B4Real Sports and Don’t Blink Sports Entertainment.

It will be a three-game series between the two teams, but there will also be an opportunity for the pro players to engage in a clinic for the young women, who are interested in playing the game.

Plans were announced yesterday in the Chub Room of the Baha Mar Hotel by the stakeholders, sponsors and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

Isaacs Jr said while it’s earlier than usual for he and Fox are back in town, but this time they are here with something that is new, innovative and will certainly uplift the Bahamian community.

“We usually go missing until around Christmas time. but now we are going to bring something that will have a lasting impact on the community,” he said

“It’s not baseball. No, we won’t be hitting balls in the ocean in June. It’s going to be something completely different, completely brand new and something we can’t wait for you guys to experience.”

After connecting with Atlanta Smoke owners retired major league baseball player Brandon Philips and professional wrestler Jade Cargill last year, Isaacs Jr said the wheels were in motion for the creation of Queens of Paradise.

Lucius, who played softball in high school before he made the transition to baseball, said coming from a family of softball players, he was delighted that he and Isaacs Jr were invited to be a part of the new initiative by B4Real Sports.

He noted that with The Bahamas once ranked in the top five in the world in both men and women softball, despite it being before he was born, it proved that there is a wealth of talent here.

In addition to the games, Lucius said they have to provide an experience that the Bahamians will not forget and so he encouraged patrons to get their tickets early.





Husband and wife setting the stage

As a married sporting couple, Brandon Phillips and Jade Cargill said there was no better place for them to bring their professional women’s softball team to play a series of regular season games in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league than in the Bahamas.

While he said he would prefer to play on dirt in any softball stadium, Phillips hey will have to get used to the beautiful artificial turf in the stadium.

Phillips, who played 16 seasons as a second baseman in Major League Baseball, said after he realised that his sister could not play softball at the pro level and had to go to the WNBA, he made the effort to provide an avenue for women to compete in the sport just as he did in baseball.

In 2023, they purchased the Texas Smoke, the fourth franchise of the WPF, now known as the Atlanta Smoke. Phillips said he’s thrilled to have made the connection with Issacs Jr and Fox Jr to bring the games to The Bahamas.

His wife, Jade Cargill, a professional wrestler who held the inaugural AEW TBS championship title for 508 days, said they are just thrilled to be able to host the games here and they are looking forward to bigger and better things in the future.





Pro players elated to be here

Morgan Howe, the 2023 WPF Offensive Player of the Year, who hails from San Diego, California, has played the sport for 20 years, but spent the past six as a pro.

“I love the sport. I love the game,” saod Howe, who didn’t know much about the pro ranks or the fact that she could go to school on a scholarship while she was growing up.

“But that is the problem. We don’t have as much exposure for the professional ranks. So your career doesn’t have to end after coming out of high school or college.”

She said she’s just proud to help the next generation to be able to fulfil their dreams and after they got a chance through Philips and Cargill and she’s looking forward to participating in the event here.

Autumn Pease, the Pitcher of the Year, said after college, she spent the past three years playing with Atlanta Smoke and she hopes that they can inspire some of the Bahamian female players to continue in the sport as they have done.





Ministry’s endorsement

As a component for women’s sports in the country, Kelsie Johnson-Sills, the Acting Director of Sports at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, said after meeting with the team behind closed doors, they are more than eager to provide their endorsement for the event.

The former national team volleyball player and outstanding high jumper encouraged Don’t Blink Sports Entertainment. and the BSF to find the “diamonds in the rough” to get the Bahamas back to its glory days as one of the top ranked countries in softball.

And as the first woman to sit in the Director’s chair, Johnson-Sills has pledged to not only get some female softball players on subvention from the government, but to provide whatever assistance she can for the development of women’s sports in the country.





BSF sanction

Bahamas Softball Federation president Marvin ‘Tougie’ Wood, accompanied by past president Jenny Isaacs-Dotson and current executives Hilton Bowleg, Shane Albury and Nicara Curtis, said anytime anybody wants to host a softball event in the country, they are delighted to provide them with the sanctions.

“As long as softball is being played in this country, we are delighted to sanction the event,” Wood said. “I noticed we have a lot of sponsors, so we will need them.

“But it’s important to give back and from what I’ve seen wirth Todd and Lucius in bringing the event here, hopefully we can get some players on scholarships somewhere down the line,” he said.

The clinic, according to Fox, will be held on Friday, June 20 from 10 am to noon and iws open to players between the ageas of 7-17 years and will feature instructions from the pro players, including Morgan Howe and Autumn Pease, both members of the Atlanta Smoke.

Ther list of sponsors are Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, ILCares, Dunkin Donuts, Global Sun Integration Management, Heritage Seafood Ltd, Aliv Business, National Sports Authority, Cuba Libre, Benz Bodies, Sound Crate, Gatorade, Happy Healing Homecare, TicketFlare, Ministry Of Youth Sports And Culture, Equity Bank Bahamas Limited





Grand Hyatt Baha Mar on board

Grand Hyatt Baha Mar’s general manager Peter McMahon said the future is bright in the Bahamas under the leadership of Isacs Jr and Fox, as evident by the Don’t Blink Home Run Derby.

“Hosting the Queens of Paradise is going to be another great event,” said McMahon, who noted that he has some affiliation with the Atlanta Smoke, having resided in Atlanta.

“At Baha Mar, sports is an intrical part of our business. We have a lot of sports tourism. Softball, golf, baseball, paddle sports, swimming, track and field, basketball, are all big here at Baha Mar.”

He said they welcome the addition to women’s sports, which is the fastest growing sport in the world. Baha Mar and its 1,600 collegiates, are happy to be able to join the organisers in hosting the teams for this great event.





Aliv still connected

In congratulating Don’t Blink Sports Entertainment, Javier Bowe of Aliv noted that they have been supporting the Home Run Derby from its inception seven years ago and they will continue to lend their support to Isaacs Jr and Fox Jr.

“On behalf of Aliv Business and the Cable Bahamas Group of Companies, anytime you are doing something, we are willing to help,” he said. “Thank you for allowing us to be a part of us and go (Atlanta) Smoke.”





IL Cares reached out

This is the first time that the IL Cares Foundation is lending their hand to the Don’t Blink Sports Entertainment, but Ricardo Ramsey said it won’t be the last.

“We are proud to be a part of it and we can’t wait,” he said. “So come on out and enjoy the show.”





Global Sun Integration Management still shining on

As a company that can be called upon to always support Isaacs Jr and Fox Jr with any IT and project management they need, Jmes Clarke said Global Sun is committed to continuing to do so.

“Like they say, ‘Go (Atlanta) Smoke,’” Clarke stated.





NSA all in

With the kind of financial commitment they received, having their funds paid in full in advance, general manager Moses Johnson said the NSA is even more happier to partner with Don’t Blink Sports Entertainment.

“It’s just great that we can expand our initiatives, something that benefits us and the community at large,” Johnson said. “So we’re just happy at the NSA to be a part of this event.”





Andre Rodgers Stadium ready

They’ve done it before with celebrity softball games, so manager Martin ‘Pork’ Burrows said they welcome the Queens of Paradise to the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium.

“We did a walk through yesterday and they are excited about having the games there,” said Burrows, who noted that they will be using six young local players to serve as bat girls for the two teams.

Burrows also noted that in addition to the games between the Atlanta Smoke and the Orlando Monarchs, they will showcase a local co-ed game on Saturday before the pro game.

And as a personal incentive, there will be a softball home run derby where the first player to hit a ball out of the stadium will be awarded with a cash prize of $100.

“Not too many men can hit the baseball out of the stadium, so it will be interesting to see if anyone can hit a softball out of the park,” said Burrows, a long-time softball/baseball enthusiast, who not only played, but coached, managed and now officiates both sports as an umpire.