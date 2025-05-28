Simmons earns Major accolade

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

TOBY Simmons’ appearance with the London Majors’ baseball team in the International Baseball League so far has been more than he expected.

Simmons, who made the switch from the Miami Marlins’ minor organisation in April to become the first Bahamian to play in the LBL has helped the Majors to get off to an impressive 5-0 win-loss record during the first month of the season in May.

And to his credit, the six-feet outfielder last week was named the Player of the Week after he went 5-for-9 for a .556 batting average w3ith two doubles and run batted in (RBI).

The 20-year-old Simmons is now batting an impressive .571 (12-for-21) with three doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBI.

“It’s been a pretty good season so far. I’m just so happy that I can contribute to our team. It’s been a lot of fun,” Simmons told The Tribune.

“It was good to get the Player of the Week. At least we continue winning, so that’s good.”

Simmons noted that he’s currently getting used to the weather, but he’s been very impressed with the team’s performance. He noted that the league is more than he had anticipated.

“There’s really no major adjustment. It’s just playing baseball,” Simmons said. “I’m just happy to be here and to help our team. The competition is good, but we are pleased with where we are in the standings.”

Team manager/general manager and co-owner Roop Chanderdat said he’s been extremely pleased with Simmons since he joined the team.

“Toby has shown a willingness to listen and learn. He has tremendous athletic ability, which helps him on both offense and defense,” Chanderdat said.

“Toby has a great demeanour and is a hard-working young man. My goal is to help him get back to an MLB organisation.”

In 2022, Simmons played in the Dominican Summer League (DSL) and batted 0.272 in 51 games, with 10 doubles, 5 triples, 4 home runs, 26 RBI, and 22 stolen bases.

He followed that up in 2023 in the Florida Complex League (FCL) where he played 39 games with 5 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 14 rbi and 18 stolen bases.

In 2024, he played in 19 games in the FCL and was released by the Marlins in March 2025.

As a switch hitter who has plus speed and can spray the ball to all fields, Simmons is considered an exciting player that will be a good addition to the Majors lineup.

The Majors are currently 5-0. They won their opener 6-5 against Brantford Red Sox on May 11th; 7-0 over Guelph Royals on May 16th; 16-15 over Toronto Maple Leafs on May 18th; 6-3 over Barrie Baycats on May 24th and 8-6b over Kitchener Panthers on May 25th.

They were scheduled to play the Welland Jackfish last night. For the rest of the week, they will face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday; the Guelph Royals on Saturday and Chatham-Kent Barnstormers on Sunday.

“We just want to keep winning,” said Simmons about the rest of the season.

He thanked God, his parents and his family for praying and pushing him to believe in himself to get to this point where he can continue to do what he loves and that is play baseball.















