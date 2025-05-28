Student visa freeze by US

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A Trump administration freeze on new student visa interviews worldwide is sparking serious concern among Bahamian students preparing to study abroad, with many now worried about delays to their academic plans as local officials urge them to consider alternative study options.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell told The Tribune yesterday the situation reflects a new reality, saying, “That’s the way it is.”

He said the government is not in a position to dictate terms to the US so Bahamians must adjust.

“Bahamians have a lot of alternatives,” he said, pointing to a range of non-US institutions where students can pursue their studies.

The directive, issued on Tuesday, instructed US embassies to immediately halt all appointments for student visas.

A memo sent to diplomatic posts from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the pause would remain in effect “until further guidance is issued” as the administration expands social media vetting for student visa applicants.

US officials clarified during a State Department press briefing yesterday that existing student visa appointments will proceed as scheduled, but no new appointments will be made until further notice.

Bahamas Ambassador to the US Wendall Jones told The Tribune yesterday that the visa freeze presents an opportunity for Bahamians to consider studying closer to home, while expressing hope the policy will be short-lived.

He also encouraged greater support for the University of The Bahamas.

“At some point in time, the administration would see the wisdom in relaxing this particular policy to give Bahamians the opportunity to travel to the United States for education, as we have been doing for over 100 years,” Mr Jones said.

Earlier this week, Mr Jones urged Bahamian students in the US to remain alert but not alarmed amid sweeping education policy shifts under the Trump administration, including a ban targeting international students at Harvard.

Mr Mitchell confirmed that at least one Bahamian is studying at Harvard and said he spoke to the student’s parents, who reported that the school has addressed the issue.

This latest policy shift has reignited broader concerns about the unpredictability of US immigration policies and their impact on international education.

Education consultant and scholarship advisor Charlotte Knowles warned that delayed student visa applications could leave some Bahamian students stranded and uncertain about their next steps.

“We were afraid of this,” Ms Knowles said. “Now students who were dragging their feet are stuck. Some will likely be here past August.”

She encouraged students to consider universities in Canada, the UK, and the Caribbean, citing stronger scholarship opportunities and lower tuition costs.

“All is not lost. You have more than just the United States,” she said. “Some students want to go to schools that cost $85000, but the average parent does not have that sitting in a bank account. If you cannot afford it, go to University of The Bahamas. You run your household.”

She also advised students to prioritise early application planning.

“Get your college out of the way first. Finalise it, so you can now focus on your requirements and finish school strong,” she said. “I tell my students all the time, you cannot wait. Your last year in school is not a year, it’s a couple of months—and in that time you have a lot to complete. You have to be ready.”

A Bahamian student currently living in the United States, who requested anonymity, voiced concern that the policy could spill over into other aspects of studying abroad.

“It is already a cumbersome process, with delays and red tape. You just hope you can fly under the radar long enough to make your money back,” the student said.

In a statement yesterday, British High Commissioner Tom Hartley did not comment on the policy change but praised the UK’s higher education system.

He described UK universities as among the world’s best and most welcoming and expressed pleasure at the growing number of Bahamians choosing to study there.