Lawyers for three Bahamians in US cocaine scheme seeking plea deals

US defence attorneys representing three Bahamian men accused of playing key roles in a transnational cocaine trafficking scheme are seeking an additional adjournment of the pretrial conference to allow more time to review evidence and explore possible plea deals.
The defendants — Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis, former Royal Bahamas Defence Force Chief Petty Officer Darrin Roker, and Bahamian William Simeon — were previously granted a delay and are scheduled to appear in court tomorrow and again on June 9, 2025, for a status conference.
In a letter sent to US District Judge Gregory Woods yesterday, attorney Benjamin Silverman — who represents Ulrique Jean Baptiste, another defendant in the case — wrote on behalf of all parties, asking for more time to review discovery materials, engage in plea discussions, and continue investigating the case.
“I conferred with the government and other defence counsel, who all consent and I write to clarify that this was the request submitted earlier today by counsel for Mr Roker, even though that letter only referred to the defendants with June 9 conferences. Further, counsel for all defendants inform me that they consent to excluding time for an additional 60 days to allow time to review discovery and explore dispositions,” he said.
Curtis, Roker, and Simeon are among several Bahamians named in a federal indictment, alleging they exploited their official positions to enable the flow of drugs into the US. They were arrested in the US last year.
Another Bahamian, Theodore Nathaniel Adderley, was initially named in the indictment, but it was later revealed that investigators had mistakenly identified him. The indictment has since been corrected to name Ulrique Jean Baptiste in his place.
The charges stem from a sweeping federal investigation alleging that traffickers moved tons of cocaine through The Bahamas into the United States since 2021, aided by corrupt Bahamian government officials, including senior police officers.
Comments
hrysippus 10 hours, 8 minutes ago
Good news, now perhaps we will find out the name of the high ranking politician who was named by one of the defendants as being involved in the corruption. Wouldn't it be great if we could place a bet on which politician it is with one of the local gambling dens? Which party members would have the better odds?
birdiestrachan 6 hours, 45 minutes ago
If a Bahamian official is involved. Call his or her name but just putting stuff out there with no names make no sense. A plea deal I believe means you are guilty as hell
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 56 minutes ago
"A plea deal I believe means you are guilty as hell"
That would be correct! The evidence must be so overwhelming there is no way you will argue "innocence" or "entrapment" with a snowball's chance in said place of succeeding
"Putting stuff out there" makes a whole bunch of sense, especially if its laid out in an indictment backed by heavy evidence. In fact "putting stuff out there" is a requirement to bring a case in court.
Not naming persons referred to in the evidence is also a standard practice, in PDiddys case for example, there's a witness testifying who is being shielded by the court for some reason that the court deems reasonable
whatsup 1 hour, 33 minutes ago
Will we ever know who the high ranking politician is?
