Lawyers for three Bahamians in US cocaine scheme seeking plea deals

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

US defence attorneys representing three Bahamian men accused of playing key roles in a transnational cocaine trafficking scheme are seeking an additional adjournment of the pretrial conference to allow more time to review evidence and explore possible plea deals.

The defendants — Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis, former Royal Bahamas Defence Force Chief Petty Officer Darrin Roker, and Bahamian William Simeon — were previously granted a delay and are scheduled to appear in court tomorrow and again on June 9, 2025, for a status conference.

In a letter sent to US District Judge Gregory Woods yesterday, attorney Benjamin Silverman — who represents Ulrique Jean Baptiste, another defendant in the case — wrote on behalf of all parties, asking for more time to review discovery materials, engage in plea discussions, and continue investigating the case.

“I conferred with the government and other defence counsel, who all consent and I write to clarify that this was the request submitted earlier today by counsel for Mr Roker, even though that letter only referred to the defendants with June 9 conferences. Further, counsel for all defendants inform me that they consent to excluding time for an additional 60 days to allow time to review discovery and explore dispositions,” he said.

Curtis, Roker, and Simeon are among several Bahamians named in a federal indictment, alleging they exploited their official positions to enable the flow of drugs into the US. They were arrested in the US last year.

Another Bahamian, Theodore Nathaniel Adderley, was initially named in the indictment, but it was later revealed that investigators had mistakenly identified him. The indictment has since been corrected to name Ulrique Jean Baptiste in his place.

The charges stem from a sweeping federal investigation alleging that traffickers moved tons of cocaine through The Bahamas into the United States since 2021, aided by corrupt Bahamian government officials, including senior police officers.