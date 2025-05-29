Man accused of housebreaking and stealing

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail yesterday after he allegedly broke into a home on Sisal Road West and stole a vehicle last week.

Micheal Stubbs Jr, 20, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs on charges of housebreaking, stealing, and receiving.

He is accused of breaking into the home of Clement Maycock and stealing a grey 2010 Nissan Note, valued at $6,000, on May 20.

Stubbs pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

He was granted $4,000 bail with one or two sureties and is expected to return to court for trial on June 4.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould served as the prosecutor.