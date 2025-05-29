Man charged with 22 counts of incest with underage niece

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 31-year-old man was remanded to prison yesterday after he allegedly molested his underage niece 22 times over the past two years.

The defendant, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the minor, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs on 22 counts of incest.

Prosecutors allege the man had unlawful sexual intercourse with his biological niece between August 1, 2023, and April 27, 2025, in New Providence, while the girl was between 9 and 11 years old.

He was not required to enter a plea. The case will proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The defendant was informed of his right to apply for bail in the higher court and will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the potential service of his VBI on August 21.

Assistant Superintendent of Police K Bould served as the prosecutor, while Devard Francis represented the accused.